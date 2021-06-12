May’s Teacher Awards event was the first public nod to the impending merger between the Lafayette Education Foundation and the United Way of Acadiana, a joining leaders of the two organizations hope to finalize within the month.

The merger has been in the works for more than a year, since the novel coronavirus pandemic drastically changed the landscape for businesses and the local economy and forced nonprofits to take a hard look at their missions, finances and futures, LEF President Blaise Zuschlag said.

Once the merger is complete, the Lafayette Education Foundation will be folded into the United Way of Acadiana, with United Way taking over the nonprofit’s key programs, namely grants for teachers and the much loved Teacher Awards recognition program, with an LEF advisory committee monitoring the use of the nonprofit’s roughly $1.5 million endowment for five years, with an option to extend.

“It’s a very delicate crossing and we wanted to make sure we got it right,” Zuschlag said.

The LEF board president said the need to make drastic changes became apparent quickly in mid-March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled plans for the foundation’s annual ReProm fundraiser in April, which supported the salaries of the foundation’s executive director and operational staff.

“We were meeting as a board virtually and I realized pretty quickly we were going to be struggling very shortly because our major fundraising event for operations was going to be cancelled and we don’t really have an avenue to raise emergency funds. We have an endowment, but we’d already drawn on that and we were really looking at a tough situation,” he said.

By the end of March 2020 the board opted to lay off Executive Director Abi Falgout and other staff members so they could benefit from expanded unemployment support as LEF temporarily froze operations and the board began to consider the nonprofit’s options.

They met with several potential partners, including United Way, and consulted prominent donors like the Pugh Family Foundation and William C. Schumacher Family Foundation on the move, Zuschlag said. The board also sought input from LEF’s original donors, including his father, Acadian Companies co-founder Richard Zuschlag, and longtime board supporters to ensure changing LEF’s structure still fulfilled the nonprofit’s original mission, he said.

The United Way partnership felt comfortable and the board was confident in their ability to honor and sustain LEF’s work. The goal has always been to ensure teachers and children in Lafayette continue to be uplifted, regardless of what that looks like structurally for LEF, Zuschlag said.

“LEF is a limited resource in terms of what we can do. We’re not nearly as large as United Way. Now we have this funnel of all these innovative ideas that are going on in the classroom that now sit under the United Way umbrella. So if you have a great idea that a teacher comes up with, you can scale it across to all the different communities that United Way reaches and they have the financial resources to support them,” he said.

“I see it like LEF has now become on steroids under United Way’s umbrella. Way more kids are going to benefit, way more teachers are going to benefit and at the end of the day that’s the mission. It’s making the teachers feel loved and appreciated for all the hard work they do and making sure the kids have all the resources they need to be successful.”

United Way of Acadiana President and CEO Carlee Alm-LaBar said from United Way’s perspective the merger was a natural advancement of an existing relationship.

Both organizations were well aligned in their missions, their operational needs and their existing pool of donors. By merging, the organizations can reduce donor dollars lost to administrative needs and maximize the effectiveness of their programs, she said.

United Way has been active in the education space in the region and expanding its footprint, from supporting Leader in Me programs in local schools and funding grants for partner nonprofits like the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, to partnering with teachers and local groups to air educational programming for students on AOC Community Media during the pandemic, Alm-LaBar said.

“What was exciting to us about this was we feel like it rounds out our work in education. We already had strong relationships with the nonprofits who are positively impacting education, we already had a relationship with the school boards in our area...The missing piece that we didn’t have to round out our philanthropic efforts was support of the teachers,” she said.

The United Way leader said the group’s goal is to expand the mission of the Lafayette Education Foundation by bringing its programs to the other parishes it serves -- Acadia, St. Martin and Vermilion. While the programs may expand, the endowment funds must be spent exclusively within Lafayette Parish, Zuschlag said.

He said the two nonprofits held numerous meetings over the last year between board members and their legal and financial teams to discuss the fine details, considering everything from United Way being a support agency for LEF to a full merger to “everything in between.”

Zuschlag said the Lafayette Education Foundation’s board voted unanimously to approve the full merger during a Google Meets meeting on Feb. 11. United Way of Acadiana’s full members and supporters took a similar vote at the nonprofit’s annual meeting, Alm-LaBar said.

The LEF board president said he’s hopeful the merger will be complete by the end of June. Once the agreement is signed it will be filed with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office and made official, Alm-LaBar said.

“I have a great deal of respect for all the history and tradition that goes with LEF,” Alm-LaBar said.

“Two great organizations are coming together to broaden and expand upon a very, very good mission that delivered results constantly for 30 years. I see this as a way to springboard it into the next 30 years,” Zuschlag said.