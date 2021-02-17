Schools around Acadiana are weighing the pros and cons of canceling classes as continued winter weather poses a variety of safety and logistical concerns, from buses driving on potentially icy roads to prolonged water pressure problems.
Closed on Thursday, Feb. 18
- Lafayette Parish School System -- District spokesperson Allison Dickerson said that low water pressure and standing ice on some campuses remains an issue. While classes are canceled, essential central office personnel, school administrators and custodians should report to work; anyone unable to safely report should contact their supervisor. The lottery drawing for magnet academy slots, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed.
- Lafayette Christian Academy -- The private Christian school announced class cancellations Wednesday morning. The school’s campus is located in an area of Lafayette under a boil water advisory and water pressure on campus remains low, an issue that likely won’t be resolved until the weekend, the school announced on Facebook.
Closed on Friday, Feb. 19
The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed three deaths related to winter weather this week.