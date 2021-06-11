Students and teachers at several Lafayette Parish School System campuses are a step closer to waving goodbye to their much-despised butler buildings after the school board advanced plans to do away with more than 30 portable buildings at their June regular board meeting.

On June 2, the board unanimously approved a contract to demolish and remove 28 portable buildings from five district schools and sell another five portable buildings from two schools to the St. Landry Parish School Board.

The portable buildings were made obsolete by wing additions at nine LPSS schools that replaced roughly 150 portable classrooms with permanent structures. The classrooms were in a mix of single and multi-classroom buildings. The schools were Woodvale Elementary, Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary, Ridge Elementary, Katharine Drexel Elementary, Evangeline Elementary, Acadian Middle, L.J. Alleman Middle, Broadmoor Elementary and Edgar Martin Middle.

During the projects, students, teachers and principals cheered the prospect of no longer sloshing through the rain while changing classes in the portable buildings, enduring the noisy disruptions of the aging structures or fighting the lack of electrical infrastructure to support students’ devices.

Board member Justin Centanni, who served as president when the first wing additions broke ground, said all the little inconveniences caused by not having suitable classroom space add up and noticeably impact students’ and teachers’ experiences. On top of that, the appearance of the aging buildings alone can affect teacher recruitment and new families’ interest in the district, he said.

The board will continue to use the district’s 2010 master plan and 2015 update to guide efforts to remove and replace portable buildings at more schools moving forward, he said.

“It’s a sign of our progress as a school system...It’s a focus on making sure the facilities are up to par and they can support 21st century learning and all the devices that go along with 21st century learning. It’s a great milestone on our path of getting rid of all of these buildings systemwide,” Centanni said.

The board awarded a contract to Lathan Construction, LLC for $214,500 to demolish and remove two portable buildings from Acadian Middle, five from Katharine Drexel Elementary, six from Evangeline Elementary, nine from Ridge Elementary and six from Woodvale Elementary. The cost was typically $6,500 or $7,500 per portable, while one 10-part portable building at Katharine Drexel came in at $15,000 to demolish, according to the bid.

The board opted to demolish the group portables after no interest from prospective buyers.

Other portables proved more attractive to buyers. The board approved the sale of two portable buildings and a ramp from L.J. Alleman Middle and three portable buildings and ramps from Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary to the St. Landry Parish School Board for $31,600. St. Landry will be responsible for the removal and transportation of the portables, the agreement said.

LPSS is still advertising for potential buyers for another set of portable buildings from Broadmoor Elementary, Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary, L.J. Alleman Middle, and Edgar Martin Middle. LPSS will advertise the portables’ sale three times and if no one shows interest, they’ll shift to demolishing the buildings, LPSS Facilities and Planning Director Kyle Bordelon said.