Stepping into a new job can be daunting, and the Lafayette Parish School System is trying to lesson the fear by launching a Leadership Institute for educators interested in becoming school leaders.
The Leadership Institute is a six-month training program aimed at building a pipeline of future district administrators. It launched in December and will run through May. The institute, coupled with the new teacher academy and a teacher advisory council Interim Superintendent Irma Trosclair is preparing to roll out, is part of a revamp of the district’s professional development offerings for educators and administrators.
Trosclair said the district is being proactive in developing the next generation of strong leaders. Ensuring a stable workforce is crucial for any organization, and while the school district has a strong team of current school leaders, with over 40 schools they need to be ready for potential shifts at any time.
“The higher quality your professional development, training and support is…in the end it’s the students who benefit from that. The more you train your teachers, the better instruction they can deliver. It’s the students who benefit from that. The more you can support and develop your principals, it’s the students who benefit from that,” Trosclair said.
The interim superintendent said the institute is also about valuing educators and showing current teachers, content coaches and others that the district has confidence in their future leadership. It’s important they feel supported throughout their whole career, she said.
Associate superintendent Francis Touchet said the cohort members were selected from a pool of 78 candidates who were tapped by their administrators or supervisors to apply for the training program. School leaders looked for educators who had earned or are working toward their master’s in educational leadership, and who demonstrated leadership initiative in their offices and campuses.
From there, a committee of central office staff members whittled the pool down to 25 . The group meets the first Monday of each month for two hours to hear from district staff and school administrators about topics including school climate and culture, discipline, human resources, school accountability and testing, Touchet said.
“We’re branding people to be Lafayette Parish administrators,” he said.
Gabrielle Mergist, assistant principal at Carencro Heights Elementary, said it's wise of the district to train educators for higher-level positions and build their confidence before they attempt to step into those positions. Mergist, a second-year administrator, said it’s impossible to fully prepare for school leadership, but a big part of the job is having the confidence that you can handle unfamiliar situations.
Investment from the district and supervisors can play a big role in building that confidence, she said.
“It’s so much easier for you to notice the good in other people than for you to want to realize it in yourself,” Mergist said. “I think that’s what the district is doing a good job at: noticing the good work in other people, noticing the good that’s going on in the schools and highlighting that for those teachers who sometimes may not see all the good that they’re doing.”
The assistant principal spoke at the cohort’s first meeting in December and shared her experience growing from a fifth-grade teacher and school counselor into her administrative position. Mergist said it’s important for aspiring administrators to engage with leaders who have been in their shoes.
The leadership institute gives the educators the opportunity to network with peers and superiors who can answer questions and continue to provide insights beyond the cohort meeting, she said.
“The learning curve I think never ends. You’re always learning something new. Even if you think you’ve mastered something, there’s always someone you could learn a different way from at a different school,” Mergist said.
Cohort member Keyre’ Bradford, a physical education teacher at Ridge Elementary, said it’s empowering to network with colleagues from different backgrounds. Everyone is energized and passionate, and the different perspectives have opened her eyes to new ways of working, she said.
The cohort members are teacher and instructional leaders from elementary, middle and high schools, content coaches from the district’s central office, an early childhood resource coordinator from the central office and a master teacher in the district’s Transformation Zone, a district release said.
“I think it’s perfect our superintendent realized greatness comes in different forms. It’s not just a classroom teacher or data analyst or lead teacher. Everybody has talent,” she said.
Bradford earned two bachelor’s degrees in behavioral science and kinesiology and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She’s worked at Ridge Elementary all 17 years of her teaching career and previously served as an interim assistant principal at the school during a period of turnover.
The physical education teacher said the institute has been the perfect opportunity to dust off her skills as an administrator and pinpoint material she needs to learn before taking the next step. Bradford said the training has been hands-on and drawn directly from district operations, making it more insightful than textbook learning.
They’re getting into the meat and potatoes, she said. Touchet said the educators are given homework assignments each month where they partner with an administrator to observe interactions with students and other tasks, then report back about the experiences.
Bradford said the institute is a good investment in the future of the school district.
“It starts at the top. Good schools have good leaders. It’s hard to have a failing school and have a failing leader. You need someone at the top who is going to keep the focus of the school and be able to relate,” Bradford said.
“Ensuring that the up-and-comers are prepared in the areas they need them to be prepared in is a win-win for everybody. It’s a one way track to success for the students,” she said.