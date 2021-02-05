University of Louisiana at Lafayette President Joseph Savoie confirmed Thursday that the campus library has secured funding for a community discussion about voting rights history that the local library's board rejected last week. Details will be revealed at a later date, Savoie said.

Writing in his blog, which was released Thursday afternoon, Savoie also defended the objectivity and qualifications of Theodore Foster, an assistant professor of history at UL Lafayette, who was to be one of the facilitators for the discussion at the public library, “Who Gets to Vote?”

The discussion would have focused on two books, "Bending Toward Justice" by Gary May, about the 1965 Voting Rights Act, and "Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All," by Martha S. Jones.

Lafayette’s public library leadership successfully sought a $2,700 grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities to support the program, then rejected the funds, which were given to 10 public libraries in Louisiana, after suggesting the program would not present both sides of the issue. In his blog, Savoie said Foster is well qualified to present a meaningful and objective discussion on the topic.

“Doctor Foster is a dynamic and thoughtful scholar of Black life, culture and politics in our nation. That he is qualified to facilitate this discussion and provide context to it is without question. The University, its students and our wider community are fortunate to have him here,” Savoie wrote.

The library’s board plunged into controversy last week by rejecting by a 5-2 vote the community reading and discussion program. The board doubled down on its position this week, blaming the library’s former director for not securing someone to present an opposing view for the discussion.

"The other side falls in the category of 'Jim Crow Laws' and the 'KKK'," State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux said this week in a prepared statement. Bouldreaux said he was working to help UL Lafayette’s DuPre Library secure the funding that had been intended for the Lafayette public library.

"I agree we do need to discuss the other side, as history has proven that if we ignore the past we will be doomed to relive those dark days," Boudreaux said.

Savoie wrote that UL Lafayette faculty members routinely lend their expertise in the discussion of important public issues. That's what Foster would have done.

“Like his colleagues, Doctor Foster maintains a high standard of professionalism and balance in his teaching and public intellectual contributions based on his scholarly expertise,” Savoie wrote.

“Our researchers embody this principle of community service and give our academic mission its heartbeat. Their engagement over the past year, and in every year, is not defined by political motives. Rather, it is driven by an intense desire to do what scholars do — remedy confusion with clarity, counter intransigence with intellect, and offer fact in response to fiction.

"That’s a scholar’s job. It’s a higher calling, one that Doctor Foster and faculty across campus answer every day — and I am proud of them for it,” the blog concluded