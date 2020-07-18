The Lafayette public school reopening plan could be on the table at Wednesday’s board meeting as school board members try to assuage public and teacher concerns.

District 8 board member Hannah Smith Mason said she’s requested for the 20-21 Learn Lafayette reopening plan to be added to the Wednesday board meeting’s consent agenda; it was not included when the agenda was posted Friday afternoon.

The Lafayette Parish School System announced Thursday evening students would return to classes Aug. 17 in a blended online and in-person learning environment, where students would be divided into A and B groups based on address and alternate in-school and virtual learning throughout the week. The district cautioned the plans are flexible and changes depend on fluctuations in the parish’s COVID-19 situation.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Mason said she’d been bombarded with questions and opinions from parents and teachers on all sides — those in favor, those wanting full-time school attendance, those wanting 100% virtual learning.

Parents have been posting on Facebook questioning what they’ll do for childcare on virtual learning days, what the structure of both partial and 100% virtual learning will look like, how they weigh the education needs of their children with their fears and what to do about work with children at home.

As a mother of three, Mason said she understands the quandary parents are facing. The board member said she’s still undecided about how her children will attend school in a month — whether they’ll attend in-person at their LPSS schools or enroll in the Lafayette Online Academy.

Lafayette public school students will begin school Aug. 17 in mix of in-person, online instruction Lafayette Parish students will return to school using a hybrid in-person and online learning model while the district warns parents to be prep…

Board President Britt Latiolais, District 5, said he’s opposed to starting the school year 100% virtual, unless public health officials declare it’s a necessity. He said he doesn’t want to rush to 100% in-person attendance either and feels the blended model best addresses all parties’ needs while providing options to families.

“It’s in the middle…We’re trying to do the best we can. At the end of the day, our main purpose is to educate children,” he said.

At least one board member has voiced support for a fully virtual start. District 4 board member Tehmi Chassion shared a statement on Facebook Wednesday voicing concern about possible virus spread in classrooms and the dangers it poses to all parties. He said his top priority is the preservation of human life and while online learning isn’t perfect, it maintains learning while keeping people safe.

“There is no absolute correct answer here. We must be able to live with OUR leap of faith into this unknown body of water…. I say start with the end in mind and virtual learn,” Chassion wrote.

Mason said she doesn’t expect big changes to the plan by putting it to a vote — a 100% virtual shift is unlikely, she believes — but she wants open public discussion to ease some community concern and make clear the board is listening.

“We are the representatives of the public. We do represent the public opinion, so I only feel like it’s fair and proper of us to vote on it,” Mason said.

The board member said one important topic of discussion are sanitation protocols. Mason said she has questions about how sanitation supplies will be provided, how the costs will be covered, how teachers and maintenance staff will be trained to sanitize, what safety gear they’ll be provided and how frequently the “multiple” cleanings of high-traffic areas will take place.

St. Landry students will start school virtually a week late; teachers will lead from empty classrooms St. Landry Parish students will begin school virtually Aug. 20 after a unanimous vote from the school board at a Wednesday special meeting.

According to the initial district plan, high traffic areas and high touch surfaces will be cleaned multiple times per day, hygienic supplies will be provided to staff, students must clean hands at multiple intervals during the day and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout schools.

Paul Breaux Middle English teacher Julia Reed, president of the Lafayette Parish Association of Educators, said sanitation duties and the availability of sanitation supplies are a top concern for teachers. Another is fear from pre-K through second grade teachers about the recommendation, not requirement, that younger students wear masks, she said.

Those early childhood educators are concerned for their safety if a student’s family elects to send them to school without a mask on, especially since teachers will be taking student temperatures in their first period classes.

Mason said she’s heard identical concerns voiced by teachers and is willing to support a change in the language for younger students to require masks.

Reed said LPAE is soliciting feedback from members and compiling a letter and list of questions to submit to the school board and district staff. Among the questions: Will a teacher be required to use their sick days or vacation time if they’re required to quarantine? Will flexible work settings be an option for high risk teachers or teachers with high risk family members?

“I feel bad for the school board and the central office staff because they’re caught between us and the public. They’re trying to do the best they can with the limited resources that they have. That doesn’t mean I’m going to stop pushing for more, but I do understand. They’ve been given an impossible task,” she said.

+5 Lafayette Online Academy moving to Ambassador Caffery as online education enters spotlight The Lafayette Online Academy is planning a move into a larger standalone space as the virtual learning program continues to grow and online le…

Reed said another top demand from teachers is more input in school-level plans. Now that a baseline district plan has been established, principals are working on school-specific plans to adapt the district guidelines to their campuses and tailor safety rules, social distancing guidelines and other standards to their campuses.

The LPAE leader said teachers would also feel more confident in the safety of the plans if they were included in their development. Helping teachers feel safe will go a long way to making students feel safe, because it’s difficult for teachers to be their best for students when they’re fearful for their own well-being, Reed said.

Educators don’t want to be kept in the dark on the details until they arrive on campus in early August, she said.

“You have to adjust; we understand that. I don’t know if they don’t think we’ll be understanding. I don’t know, but sometimes it makes teachers feel like they don’t have confidence in us,” Reed said.