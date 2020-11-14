A sister company of Charter Schools USA is beginning construction on a 12,000-square-foot early learning center in Youngsville, a new project that will be down the road from the existing Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy.

The project is on a roughly 2-acre lot near the intersection of Chemin Metairie Parkway and Detente Road that sold for $424,910 in April to Red Apple at Youngsville ELC, LLC, according to property records. The build is being handled by Arkel Constructors, out of Baton Rouge.

Laura Delgado, Vice President of Early Learning for Prodigy Early Learning, said the facility will feature about 13 classrooms with bathrooms, a teacher’s lounge and separate workroom, offices, a STEM lab, playgrounds for each age group and a nursing room for mothers who need to pump breast milk or nurse their children.

The goal is to open in Fall 2021, though construction has been delayed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, weather and available manpower because of recent hurricanes, she said. The center hopes to have parent interest forms available online beginning in late spring to early summer.

Prodigy Early Learning began about four years ago and currently operates two early learning centers in Kissimmee, Florida and Riverview, Florida and is expanding or exploring expansion in other cities, including Youngsville.

“We’re excited about opening Prodigy Early Learning centers because we believe in the quality of our program,” Delgado said.

The center has been approved for a capacity of 200 and will serve children ages eight weeks to Pre-K 4 and Pre-K 5, she said.

Delgado said the company prides itself on providing a high-quality curriculum that pulls best practices from leading education methods, including Reggio Emilia, Montessori, Piaget and Vygotsky, to meet each student’s needs in a play-centered learning environment that encourages natural investigation.

The tailored approach is supported with a low student-teacher ratio — each group of students has two educators — and interactive learning environments including a STEM lab with a child-friendly 3-D printer and light tables, and outdoor classroom spaces, she said. There are also enrichment activities, like yoga, sign language and foreign language education.

“We want to treat every child as an individual. We understand that every child brings their own gifts and uniqueness to the classroom...It’s not a one-size-fits-all. It’s all developmentally appropriate. Just because a child is 4 doesn’t mean all 4-year-olds will [do the same thing]. It means this child might be on a 6-year-old level or a 3-year-old level, and we need to be able to have that flexibility,” Delgado said.

Once open, Prodigy Early Learning’s Youngsville location plans to seek accreditation first with Cognia, a nonprofit educational accreditation and school improvement group, then eventually with the National Association for the Education of Young Children, a professional membership organization focusing on education of children ages birth to eight.

Delgado said next to academic and social-emotional development, health and safety are the company’s top concerns and have been central to their mission since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Temperature checks are required before entrance and they’ve facilitated increased hand washing and sanitizing, but most safety measures were already routine.

The Youngsville center, like Prodigy’s other centers, will have cameras in each classroom and common area, a passcode locked front door and lobby area, an ionization air filtration system that sanitizes the air every hour and a ZONO Disinfecting and Sanitizing Cabinet that sanitizes toys, play mats and other materials in 30-minute cycles, Delgado said.

“We didn’t have to scramble [when the pandemic started],” she said.

Prodigy Early Learning, while associated with Charter Schools USA through shared ownership, is a privately owned center and does not operate like a charter school. The center will have a tuition, which is currently being set to be market competitive, Delgado said.

Prodigy students will not receive priority admission to Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy, which is operated by Charter Schools USA, despite the link between the two companies, she said.

The charter academy is currently constructing the first phase of their eventual sixth- through 12th-grade campus. The $8.7 million expansion, a two-story, 40,000 square foot addition, will include about 14 classrooms, a multipurpose space, office spaces and a small gym and recreation center down the street from the forthcoming early learning center.

Delgado said Prodigy Early Learning plans to begin hiring for a center director and teaching staff after the holidays and will attend job fairs in the area to connect with local educators.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to know educators and early learning teachers in that area because we want to bring the flavor of that area into the program...The children are from that community and we want them to see themselves in their classroom, in their program, in their activities,” she said.