It’s a season of endings and beginnings at St. Pius Elementary School in Lafayette, as longtime principal Donna Lemaire prepares to retire and former parishioner Kellie DesOrmeaux readies to return to Lafayette as her successor.
Lemaire has been the school’s leader for 21 years. The elementary school was envisioned by the late Monsignor Richard Mouton, then the pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church, who launched the school with a kindergarten program in 1997.
The parish broke ground on the school in 1999 and Lemaire joined in July 2001, she said.
To that point, Lemaire had spent her entire educational career in high schools, teaching at Our Lady of Fatima High School until the campus consolidated with Cathedral-Carmel High School to become St. Thomas More, where she stayed for 19 years as a teacher, campus minister and administrator.
46 years of building relationships
Lemaire said she never envisioned working in a primary school, but then her youngest brother and his wife had triplets, followed by twins, and her view on younger children and the power of their developmental years shifted as she helped out on weekends and holidays.
“It was amazing to see the development stages of children. We take that for granted. It made me come to elementary school with different eyes,” she said.
In those early years, Lemaire said she became passionate about understanding where learning gaps occur and how to keep creativity, connection and passion in education, when often kids lose the joy of learning as they become focused on grades.
The principal said her focus is on taking whatever steps are necessary to ensure each child grows. She wants each student to realize their innate gifts and how they can use them in service of others.
“Education is not just about information, it’s about that whole learning experience and how you help them grow as a person,” Lemaire said.
“I would never put a child in an environment where he or she could not excel or feel good about themselves. It’s a whole different mindset. We look at all the facets of a child — it’s who they are, what their gifts are, how they learn, how they express themselves,” she said.
Relationship-building at the school has been a source of joy and Lemaire said she’ll miss the friendships she’s built with faculty, the generous, engaged and caring parents and seeing new generations of families she’s taught throughout her 46-year career in education.
While she doesn’t have clear retirement plans yet, Lemaire said she plans to remain active in the St. Pius X parish community.
'The good Lord had a mighty hand in it'
For Kellie DesOrmeaux, the transition is more than moving back to her hometown — it’s returning to the Catholic parish she grew up and received her sacraments in. DesOrmeaux left Lafayette 17 years ago, in the early years of St. Pius’ elementary school.
“Being able to come back is such a blessing for our family…I can’t wait to get there,” she said.
DesOrmeaux has spent the entirety of her career in Georgia, where she moved with her husband, Kenny, a salesman, for a work opportunity.
She started her career in public schools in Gwinnett and Walton counties before moving into Catholic education nine years ago. Since then, she’s served as an assistant principal, principal and now as the associate superintendent of Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, DesOrmeaux said.
“[I got into education because of] the amazing opportunities to support the whole child and help them grow their mind, their spirit and their body. [It’s] knowing that I can make a difference in moving the future in a positive direction,” DesOrmeaux said.
“Our goal is to create saints and scholars,” she said.
Coming back to Lafayette wasn’t always a certainty for the DesOrmeaux family, but several months ago signs began emerging that DesOrmeaux said felt like an undeniable push for the family to leave Georgia and return to Lafayette.
In December, DesOrmeaux saw a Facebook post dedicating the school’s library to Lemaire, whom she knew was retiring. It stuck in her head. While driving to Stone Mountain, Georgia, for Christmas vacation, DesOrmeaux turned to her husband to ask if he’d heard anything more from a business owner trying to recruit him to move back toward Louisiana.
As soon as Kenny said no, the man in question called him. It felt like a shove to look more seriously at the St. Pius job, she said. She found the job listing, applied and after several rounds of interviews, DesOrmeaux is coordinating her family’s return to Lafayette.
“The good Lord had a mighty hand in it. He has led the way…It was just meant to be. We’ve had signs, and asking the good Lord is this the transition for our family that’s needed. Is this where he would need me to go next and little signs have just popped up,” DesOrmeaux said.
'It’s a happy finish line'
The associate superintendent said she’s excited to get back into hands-on work with children. Her current role exposed her to many campus cultures, structures and ideas that will make her a stronger administrator, but the COVID-19 pandemic really drove home her desire to work more directly with children in her day-to-day life, DesOrmeaux said.
She hopes to bring passion, positivity and a collaborative approach to St. Pius, working as a team with faculty, parents and students to yield the best possible campus environment.
DesOrmeaux said she hopes to be in the area by May so she can immerse herself in the school before the academic year ends.
Lemaire, for her part, is excited to see where her successor leads St. Pius next.
For the past three years Lemaire and the staff at St. Pius have collaborated with an educational consultancy firm to do a full review of the school — how they build relationships, align their goals, strategically spend dollars, set realistic expectations, and structure their meetings and time — to put St. Pius in the best possible posture moving forward, the principal said.
With that process concluding, Lemaire said she knew it was the right time to retire.
“We’ve opened every door, we’ve invited all the pieces and Kellie — I think God sent her to us because that’s who we need next,” the principal said.
“I feel like I finished what I was supposed to do. It’s a happy finish line. I don’t regret a single thing,” Lemaire said.