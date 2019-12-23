—Children fanned out across Target on Louisiana Avenue this week, unexpected resources in hand and merchandise on their minds.
They were the chosen beneficiaries of “Shop with a Cop,” selected largely by the Student Resources Officers assigned to 25 public schools in the district. By outward appearances, the children, most of them, 5 to 12 years old, were selected for meritorious behavior, among other criteria. There were no bad kids in the orderly long line that formed in front of the store before the mid-afternoon Monday shopping start.
Lafayette Crime Stoppers, the Middlebrook Foundation and the Lafayette Police Explorers provided event sponsorship, although private people, too, kicked in. Target hosts such events around the country; this was the first year for Lafayette to share in the Christmas shopping.
“We are bridging the gap, showing community policing,” said Cpl. Bridgette P. Dugas, Lafayette police public information officer. She and store spokespeople talked about drawing the community and law enforcement closer together.
That gap appeared to be bridged between these children and the SROs who selected them for participation in the event. Police officers lauded the children they accompanied up and down Target’s aisles. Some youngsters dashed for the toy department, focusing on the toys they wanted most.
For example, Antonio Babineaux, a sixth-grader at Lafayette Middle School, headed straight for Aisle 20, which he’d scoped out earlier. That held the Beyblade Burst selections, a Japanese manga and toyline. Standing in front of the store, Hope Babineaux, Antonio’s grandmother, said her grandson was well prepared to find them.
Sure enough, he and Cpl. Donovan Robert made way straight to Aisle 20, where Antonio got to shopping.
“You don’t want to get the same toys, Antonio,” Robert cautioned him.
“Too late. I love it,” the boy responded, filling up his basket and draining his resources.
Nearby, Milayah Carroll, a first-grader at S.J. Montgomery, focused on a “Fuzzy Wubble” from the toy department.
“I must get this!” she declared, to no one in particular. Done!
Others took in the landscape and paused.
One small child entered the front door, took in the wonder before her and said, “It’s like a whole store.” But barely enough to hold 63 well-funded children.
Ja’Kylan McZeal, a fifth-grader at S.J. Montgomery, was more pensive in his choices.
Standing in line to register, he was uncertain what he’d buy. Walking the aisles, he picked up a basketball, put it down and picked up a more affordable one. He did the same with a tennis racket, then headed to housewares, where he bought his mother a gift.
Deputy Trung Tran, the resource officer at Broadmoor, said his selected student, Charlotte Dean, was thoughtful in her selections. She surveyed aisle after aisle, from Toys and Games to Sporting Goods to College Spirit, then searched for sweets for her Mom. Then she reversed course, pondering some more.
“She’s just the sweetest girl at school,” Tran said of the second-grader. “She’s nice, smart and always on good behavior.”
Around the store, many students opted for family gifts.
“She’s very selfless,” Deputy Karan Stelly said of Allizzon Rivera, a fifth-grader at Ossun Elementary. Allizzon had shopped for younger sisters, her mother and then “got a couple of things for herself.”
Marc Mouton, with the Crimestoppers board, said he overheard one child say, “I’m going to get something for me, my mother and for my sister — if she stops picking on me.”
Board member Preston Bernard said the event would help some children have a better Christmas than they might have had.
“We can’t get them all,” he said. “But we can help these.”