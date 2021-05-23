A St. Thomas More Catholic High School senior’s graduation day wisdom is touching hearts beyond his initial Cajundome audience after his message of self-acceptance went viral on Facebook.

On Tuesday, 17-year-old Ty Martin stood before his peers, educators and the community and spoke about his journey to self-acceptance — learning that not fitting into a stereotypical mold of teenage popularity doesn’t make him less valuable, that people are focused on their own stressors rather than if you fit in and being different doesn’t mean being wrong.

Martin said he experienced a hefty dose of anxiety standing before the crowd, but he felt called to share his testimony in the hopes that others struggling would find peace in his words.

“It was such an important realization to me that I felt like it would be so great, even if I only helped a few hundred people in that auditorium get a little closer to realizing [what I had], that that alone would be a great moment for me. I couldn’t let that opportunity go,” he said.

The teenager said his path to self-acceptance was a slow one. He felt invisible for the first two years of high school and leaned into that invisibility, removing himself from public focus because he felt he didn’t fit expectations.

The summer before his junior year, Martin said he realized he wasn’t content being invisible and with the help of loved ones and his church community he reached a place of contentment.

Eventually Martin learned to embrace his talents, namely in academics, and put his energy toward excelling in the classroom.

He graduated as a National Merit finalist and was one of 29 Utopian graduates, St. Thomas More’s highest honors level, in the Class of 2021. In the fall, he’ll start at the University of Alabama as a student in the McCollough Institute for Pre-Medical Scholars.

“I felt like I had no value because I wasn’t some celebrated athlete or huge extrovert with 5,000 followers on Instagram. I just felt like I wasn’t the ideal, I didn’t fit that mold, so I allowed myself to step off the stage and let the other people take the limelight who did fit that mold. I realized I shouldn’t have done that because I’m just as deserving of recognition, and any other person is just as deserving of it,” he said.

“Everyone has their God-given gifts and even though of course everyone’s God-given gifts are different, it doesn’t mean some are worth less than others or that some are objectively more valuable. I had a hard time realizing that,” the 17-year-old said.

Martin’s words struck a chord with Lauren Broussard.

The 33-year-old mother of two attended St. Thomas More’s graduation for her cousin and said Martin’s words left her in tears. She related on multiple levels; her 9-year-old daughter, Ava, has special needs and will always be different from the crowd, while her 11-year-old son, Talon, has been struggling with peer pressure and finding himself in middle school.

It even hit home as an adult. Broussard said she’d recently been rediscovering her identity as an individual after having children.

“It resonated with me because I just recently figured out who I am...Now that my kids are finally a little older I’m getting more time to sit down and think about what I want for me as a person and so it just hit me really hard because you’re never really done growing. You’re always evolving,” she said.

Broussard shared the text of Martin’s speech on Facebook and as of Sunday morning it had been shared over 2,000 times. Broussard said she thinks Ty’s words are resonating with people because they’re a widely recognized truth, but not one everyone is courageous enough to embrace. It takes someone strong in their faith to stand up from the crowd, she said.

Facebook users aren’t the only ones finding meaning in Martin’s words. Kristen Brown, senior counselor at St. Thomas More, said conversations around campus about Martin’s speech have all begun with speechlessness at the poignance of the message.

“It was an amazing moment to see his strength and courage to be so raw,” Brown said.

The counselor has received several emails requesting copies of Martin’s speech -- a first, she said. The school is planning to incorporate Martin’s speech into programming for incoming freshmen and share it with older students, Brown said.

Martin said reception of his words has been beyond his wildest expectations. Knowing his alma mater plans to utilize his words has brought a special feeling of fulfillment and joy.

“It just feels amazing. That’s the biggest compliment I could ever get, is that my speech is so true and so helpful that an academic institution would be excited to use my words to help develop their students….It’s exactly what I was trying to achieve but on a scale beyond what I was envisioning, which is outstanding,” Martin said.