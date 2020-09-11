The hard reckoning that follows a storm started the day after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron Parish on Aug. 27.
That’s how it was at SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles, which experienced Laura’s lashings — 150 mph winds, at one point — inflict damages on most of the 13 buildings on campus.
“We spent eight years building this place up,” said Dr. Neil Aspinwall, SOWELA’s chancellor. “In a few hours, it was blown away.”
SOWELA, which enrolls more than 3,200 students, many in career-oriented programs, has ranked atop the state’s two-year schools for four consecutive years. Those are academic triumphs that no storm can overturn and the fruition of Aspinwall's vision. He came to SOWELA from Georgia, where he'd established a reputation for effective workforce training.
“I’m very proud of that. It’s not easy to stay No. 1,” he said. “Students get a good bang for their buck. And the system hasn’t had to raise tuition for four years.”
But Aspinwall said his eyes are on the future: How will SOWELA students finish the semester fruitfully? When can students return to the Lake Charles campus? How can SOWELA get aid to the students who need it most?
He said Friday that some students are continuing to progress through their courses — campus sites in Oakdale and Jennings were less affected by Laura, a category 4 hurricane — and in some cases, instructors have been able to continue teaching remotely. The distant campuses will open first; right now, the main campus, deemed unsafe, is closed to the public until further notice. Teaching courses from Lake Charles, when it resumes, will mostly be done remotely, he said.
One building, Arts and Humanities, may be at risk, he said. It was among the first new buildings since he arrived in Lake Charles in 2012. That building was constructed in 2014 and sustained the most damage after most of the roof came off.
“There are lots of mold and mildew issues there,” he said. “We are assessing if it can be rebuilt. It may be too severely damaged.”
Elsewhere on campus, the Nursing and Allied Health building sustained exterior damage but may be usable by year’s end. There was no apparent major damage to the Phillips 66 Process Technology building. There was window damage and some water damage to the Regional Training Center. The automotive technology building was OK.
The student services building held up well, he said, although a wall collapsed at the Aviation Hangar.
There was no damage to the campus’ 727 jet. It was tied down but wind moved it to a curb, where it stopped short of damaging the hangar.
Clean-up on campus — Baton Rouge-based SRM is the contractor — is progressing and Aspinwall said progress is apparent.
“It looked like a bomb exploded in this place,” he said. But debris clean-up had progressed and building damage was being mitigated.
“I’m thankful we have four or five buildings that can be used,” he said. “We can bring back process technology students, nursing, instrumentation, aviation.”
Culinary arts instruction will require some “creativity,” he said, because of damaged facilities.
Joe Marin, financial officer for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, said the big difference between rebuilding SOWELA after Hurricane Rita in 2005 and Hurricane Laura in 2020 will be that the state moved “very quickly” to mitigate damage. Clean-up began the second day after the hurricane.
“We’ve also gotten the process down to apply for help with FEMA,” he said.
Aspinwall said the system’s quick action has lifted some burden from him, enabling him to focus on specific tasks like scheduling and serving students.
He said if the campuses are functioning by Sept. 25, there is time for 14 weeks of classes between then and December, enough to cover most of the semester and permit students to get federal assistance. The semester could conclude in early January.
Students, he said, have myriad problems — housing, equipment and internet connections, among them — and some may not be able to return this semester. He said he would make sure those students were held harmless academically.
Quintin Taylor, spokesman for the community college system, said people who want to help SOWELA and its students can contribute to the LCTCS Foundation, powered by Aplos.com.