You might think 10th graders would have no interest in the funeral home business.
You’d be dead wrong.
“I remember coming here when I was in the 10th grade,” said Amelia Desonier, of Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Homes in Opelousas, recalling her participation in Career Connections a decade ago as a Lafayette High student. The one-day program is part of an effort to introduce high school sophomores from Lafayette, Iberia, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes to a range of careers and help them understand what it takes to enter those fields and what careers might offer.
At the Cajundome Convention Center on Tuesday, Desonier, now a funeral director/embalmer, answered questions and conversed easily with students who were curious about her chosen career.
“The kids are very interested,” she said. “Mostly they ask about embalming or picking up bodies.”
But, she said, it was poignant to her to come “full circle,” from inquisitive teen to young professional, answering questions she once posed to others in the business.
Emily Castille, of Martin & Castille Funeral Home, shared the same booth with Desonier — the two women represented the Southwest Funeral Directors Association — and made it plain to students the benefits of being a funeral director and embalmer. She said the job is physically and emotionally demanding but honorable as well as increasingly open to women.
“My graduate class was almost all women,” she said. She and Desonier both attended Commonwealth Institute of Funeral Services in Houston.
Some 4,600 students attended Career Connections; Tuesday marked the 21st annual event. Some booths were clustered with other similar career choices, included health care, law enforcement and news media.
A popular stop for students was the Marine recruiter booth, where students tested their fitness on a pull-up bar. For most of the morning, a crowd gathered around the grunting participants.
Staff Sgt. Logan French, station commander at Recruiting Substation Lafayette, said perhaps 200 students would test their fitness on the pull-up challenge. He said students would ask questions and recruiters would talk about college benefits and career paths. It was, he suggested, an early connection with students who would be eligible to sign up at the end of their junior year.
“It gives them something to think about,” he said.
The Rev. Patrick Broussard, a Diocese of Lafayette priest, was among a handful of priests staffing a booth in the center of the Convention Center floor. He is assigned to a Catholic church in Church Point but also works in vocations.
He said it was “amazing” how many teens stop by the priests’ booth, but he conceded with a laugh that sometimes it’s because of a dare among the boys, as in, “I dare you to talk to the priest.” It’s all good, he said.
“It’s important for young people to see us doing normal things,” he said of the vocation effort. He said if teens say they have some interest in holy orders, he suggests they talk with their parish priest or he tells them about promotional events. He had reading material, as well, for those who have an interest in the priesthood. The Diocese of Lafayette has 161 active priests.
Broussard himself made the choice to become a priest after studying for his civil engineering degree at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Asked if he’d had any good results Tuesday morning, he said, “Anybody we talk to is a good result. The whole point is to spread the faith.”
Angeline Mathews and Olivia Godley, students at Teurlings Catholic, said they were open to careers and were using Career Connections to explore available careers. Mathews was interested in social work and literature; Godley said she’s interested in travel, journalism and art and careers that might incorporate those.
Dakotah Prejean, a Westgate High sophomore, said she’s intent on one career: photography. She headed straight to booth presented by The Acadiana Advocate, a media sponsor of the event.
Janet Scott, who teaches radiologic tech at LSU-Eunice, said students were lured to her booth by the X-rays exhibited there. She said they enjoy talking with her students, who accompanied her at the booth.
Career Connections was presented in two phases — one dedicated to career choices and the other that discussed the hard reality of finances in the “Reality Store.” United Way of Acadiana volunteers there discussed with students the cost of life’s essentials: housing, transportation, food, utilities, medical care and more.
The Reality Room makes students aware of what choices in education, careers and lifestyle mean to them when they leave home.
“This event helps young people make informed career choices,” Debbie Burkheiser, chairwoman for Career Connections, said in an issued statement. “The goal is to get students thinking now about how their educational choices will impact their future careers and lifestyles.”