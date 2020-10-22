The Lafayette Parish School Board settled on a spending plan for the remaining USDA funds dedicated to Southside High, funding a handful of technology purchases and capital projects at the school after a year of back-and-forth and scrapped portable building plans.

On Oct. 14 the school board voted 5-3 to approve spending $514,808 of the remaining $563,144 funds on an outdoor area to accommodate students at lunch, Chromebooks and laptops, graphing calculators and electrical work, with the remainder set aside as contingency funds.

The funds are leftover from a $78 million U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development community facilities direct loan secured by the school system to fund construction of the school, according to a USDA release. The loan funds can only be spent on capital expenses related to the high school and must be used by August 2021, after which they’ll be unavailable.

Board members Donald Aguillard, Tommy Angelle, Britt Latiolais, Hannah Smith Mason and Mary Morrison voted for the proposal, while Elroy Broussard, Justin Centanni and Tehmi Chassion voted against. Board member Kate Labue was absent.

Centanni proposed removing the outdoor canopy and outdoor seating project, interested in other ways to improve seating options at lunch time, but that motion failed in a 3-4 vote.

Aguillard, who represents District 9, said he appreciated how well Southside Principal Catherine Cassidy and Superintendent Irma Trosclair worked together to analyze the school’s needs and put forward a plan. Aguillard has worked to advance proposals for use of the Southside funds since joining the board in January.

It’s a relief having a firm plan in place after more than a year of back and forth, he said.

“It feels good knowing that the board is definitely concerned about using the money wisely, and some of the previous attempts at recommendations for spending the money didn’t meet that level of muster for all board members. Shifting gears and identifying a number of worthy projects was very, very good for Southside and the children who attend the school,” he said.

The Oct. 14 vote was important because the time window to use the funds is closing.

The Aug. 1 deadline encompasses all aspects of the project — getting USDA approval, bidding the projects, bid selection, construction of the canopy and submitting invoices to the USDA — so it’s imperative the school system works quickly to advance the projects, Aguillard said.

How and when to spend the USDA funds has been significantly debated over the past two years. Initially the board planned to install six used portable buildings on the campus as a precaution to avoid overcrowding and strain on existing core facilities as the campus continues to grow. As of Oct. 5, 1,810 students were enrolled at the campus.

That idea was amended after the school board rejected the low bid to move and install the butler buildings in October 2019, which would have required $260,000 in additional school board funds, and faced opposition from the Youngsville City Council, which rejected the school board’s request for variances on the city’s laws about older manufactured buildings.

A December vote to purchase two new portable buildings for the campus was then rescinded in February, and an April move to use the funding for athletic facilities, furniture and computer devices was shot down after board members expressed concerns about spending money on dugouts and a concession stand.

At a later April meeting, the board approved dedicating $120,000 of the USDA funds toward portable desks, teacher desks, laptops and Chromebooks that would allow Cassidy to convert nontraditional spaces in the school into rotating classroom spaces.

Here’s how the remaining USDA funds were allocated at the Oct. 14 meeting: