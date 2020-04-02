University of Louisiana at Lafayette online students may get a break when it comes to their semester bills, starting in the fall.
The school has announced that it will move to flat-rate, per-credit-hour tuition for students who are fully enrolled online in undergraduate and graduate programs.
The shift aligns UL Lafayette with some other universities in the nine member institutions of the University of Louisiana System, UL said in an issued statement. Better yet for students, it lowers their costs for online by reducing fees, which can cost hundreds of dollars each semester.
“They’re not paying for services they don’t need” if they are not going to be on campus, said Stephen McGoffin, business manager for the Office of Distance Learning. That pares down the bottom-line semester price and makes the cost of continuing programs online more affordable and predictable.
McGoffin said some 2,000 of UL Lafayette’s 19,000 students take online-only programs, some from great distances from the campus. UL Lafayette offers five undergraduate, seven graduate, and four graduate certificate programs online.
Under the online tuition plan, undergraduates can register for the online only tuition plan at a rate of $380 per credit hour. Graduate students can expect to pay $480 per credit hour.
He said online-only students can pay fees for some services, if they choose.
“Online programs in general offer different avenues for non-traditional learners,” McGoffin said. “They might have kids now or have put their studies on hold.”
The new fee schedule will make the cost of completion of the program more predictable.
Certain students who qualify can pursue completion of their degree programs online at a still more affordable rate. Cami Geisman, spokesman for the University of Louisiana system, said students can enroll in Compete Louisiana, which offers courses at tuition rate of $275 per credit hour without fees. Eligible students must live in Louisiana, have some college credit and been out of college for at least two years.
“Online learning enables students to earn a degree from recognized, accredited programs knowing they’re getting the most for their dollar, in a way that many — including people with family and work commitments or who live elsewhere — find convenient,” Claire Arabi, director of the Office of Distance Learning, said in an issued statement.
Online students will have access to Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics events, online resources offered at the Edith Garland Dupre Library, online tutoring and career services, the campus said.