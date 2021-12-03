“A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana” by Carol McMichael Reese offers important insights into the “hows” and “wheres” and “whys” of an architect whose work remains treasured in and around Lafayette and throughout the Louisiana that he loved.

Its pages include brilliant photography and copies of blueprints relating to some of Town’s residential masterpieces, many of them in or around Lafayette. It gives readers insights into town's architectural preferences for building homes that drew upon lush landscapes and a rich cultural heritage. Those are the hows and wheres and whys.

Moreover, the book, published by the UL Press through the Hilliard Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, also provides the “who” — insights from family members and owners of Town residences in Louisiana — about their friend “Hays” who planned their homes with them, shopped New Orleans antique stores for furnishings with them, and continued their warm friendships long after construction’s competition.

The book will be released Saturday at the annual Jingle Bells sale at the museum, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The book follows the 2018 exhibition of Town’s work at the Hilliard Art Museum and draws upon research done for it. In a sense, Hilliard Museum director LouAnne Greenwald said, shutdowns imposed by COVID-19 gave the author and her team opportunity to compile the book, a companion to the exhibition.

Author Reese, an art historian at Tulane whose teaching career includes time on coasts East, West and Gulf, provides sufficient background on Town’s whole career as well as focus on his work as a residential architect. The exhibition marked 50 years since the opening of the Art Center for Southwestern Louisiana in 1968, which was housed in the Town building at the corner of Girard Park Drive and East St. Mary Boulevard, a gateway to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus. It’s now part of the Hilliard Art Museum.

At about the time Town created that first museum building — the second, an exhibition hall, was also planned — he turned from his long and successful career in commercial and institutional architecture to the second part of his career, which focused primarily on residential architecture.

For Lafayette and Acadiana people, Town’s influence remains ever vibrant. His long and mutually beneficial relationship with businessman and philanthropist Maurice Heymann dated back to the 1920s. That was when Town, who earned an engineer’s degree in Lafayette before studying architecture at Tulane, shared with Heymann his vision of a second business center in Lafayette.

It was a cheeky thought: The town in the 1920s and ‘30s was too small for Town to site his own office and business — less than 20,000 population — but large enough for two business areas, the second of which Town suggested would be located east of the campus and west of Pinhook. Over the next several years, Heymann bought up that property, which he used first for a nursery and where he later developed the Oil Center — with Town as his architect.

Consider Town’s impact on East St. Mary itself: He designed Heymann’s home in the mid-1930s, the Oil Center beginning in the 1950s and the museum, based on a plantation home, in the 1960s. His volume of work reflected a long life — he died in 2005 at 101 — and a range of interests and talents. In an interview conducted by Reese, Steve Dumez, principal in charge of the design of the Hilliard Art Museum, spoke of “multiple arcs” in Town’s career: a commercial practice followed by a residential practice with very different styles. Usually, Dumez said, architects have a single arc.

It hardly seems possible that the architect for the Bailey Middle School in Jackson and the Iberia Parish Court Building in New Iberia — modernist or art deco, one architect called them — would create homes with brick floors and old cypress, recovered beams and antique furniture. But Town also participated in the Historic American Buildings Survey, a Great Depression-era federal program that documented historic buildings, which later inspired Town’s practice.

Baton Rouge architect Kevin Harris in an interview said Town considered the complete home — exterior, furnishings and landscape — as his professional responsibilities. He would tinker incessantly with paint colors, with materials, sometimes tearing out complete walls or fireplaces that didn’t suit him.

Harris recollected in one of the book’s interviews how he accompanied Town on a walk from his Stanford Avenue home to the LSU lakes. They walked to a stake planted by the lake; Town pulled it up and on a string was a moldy picture frame, meant for part of some home’s furnishings.

“Do you think it’s ready yet?” Town asked Harris.

“What do you mean?” Harris asked.

“I don’t think so either,” Town replied, re-submerging the frame.

That was some of who Town was but so was the man who loved dogs and would take his grandchildren to client meetings. Everyone called him “Hays,” this slight man with huge career — he designed, perhaps, a thousand homes. He was the man who designed homes into his 90s, who used to rise at 2 a.m. to work and who cared nothing for clothes and everything for what he built.

He had easy access everywhere: He’d take new clients to the homes of old clients and ask if he could tour the house — right now. Of course, he could. He’d shop with clients at New Orleans antique stores, then head with them to Galatoire’s, no reservation needed.

“A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana” gives Louisianians some easy access to A. Hays Town, a treasure in himself according to friends and clients, who were often one and the same.