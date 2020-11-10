South Louisiana Community College is another step closer to finding a permanent leader, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System said this week.
The LCTCS board has trimmed to four the number of finalists who will be interviewed next week for the chancellor position, left vacant last spring when former Chancellor Natalie Harder accepted the president’s job at Coker University in South Carolina. The search was launched in July; the successful candidate will begin in spring 2021.
Vincent June, who is one of the four finalists for the vacant position, has been the interim chancellor since Harder’s departure.
LCTCS announced this week that finalists are Mickey Best, former president for the New Mexico State University branch campus in Grants, N.M.; Heather Bigard, executive vice president of Lake-Sumter State College in Central Florida; Adrian Douglas, president of Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas; and June, who was vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at SLCC before his advancement to interim chancellor.
LCTCS spokesman Quintin Taylor said interviews and meetings will begin Tuesday, although scheduling for specific times was not complete early this week. The candidate interviews will be conducted through Zoom, and students, faculty and the public will have access to the meetings.
The Association of Community College Trustees, based in Washington, D.C., is leading the search. It has conducted more than 400 candidate searches, Taylor said.
“Normally we have face-to-face meetings, but clearly we cannot do that,” Taylor said. “But it is still people talking to people.”
He said the unusual format will force people to “be more deliberate in their questions to consider the quality of the applicants and their experience.” He said although June is the lone local candidate, he will also do his interviews and meetings over Zoom to give all candidates a level playing field.
“As a Board, we are delighted with the quality and depth of these four finalists," Tim Hardy, LCTCS board supervisor and chair of the search committee, said in an issued statement. "They represent the depth and quality of the national search. We are confident that the next chancellor of South Louisiana Community College is among this group and will continue leading the college forward to meet the needs of the Greater Acadiana Region."
SLCC is a comprehensive community college that operates campuses in Abbeville, Crowley, Franklin, Lafayette, Morgan City, New Iberia, Opelousas, St. Martinville and Ville Platte.
Enrollment is more than 17,000. SLCC grants associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates and industry-based certifications.