Lafayette Parish Superintendent of Schools Irma Trosclair celebrates the installation of the first of 203 Link & Learn WiFi 6 access points at the corner of Buick Street and Louisiana Avenue in Lafayette flanked by project partners (left) Jeff Foxhoven of Commscope / Ruckus, Jon Fitzgerald of InfoLink-USA, District 4 School Board member Tehmi Chassion and (right) Al Brown and Jake Heck of SmartWAVE.