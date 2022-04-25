As students return from spring break, it's time to start thinking about high school graduations. Here's the schedule for Lafayette Parish 2022 commencement ceremonies. All graduations will take place at the Cajundome unless otherwise specified.
Thursday, May 12
Early College Academy at the Cajundome Convention Center; time is to be determined.
Friday, May 13
Lafayette Christian Academy at 7 p.m. in Family Church on LCA's campus
Tuesday, May 17
St. Thomas More Catholic High at 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
Acadiana High at 5:30 p.m.
Ascension Episcopal School at 6:30 pm at the school, 1800 Chemin Metairie Parkway, Youngsville
Friday, May 20
Northside High at 4:30 p.m.
Southside High at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
Lafayette High at 7:30 a.m.
Comeaux High at 11:30 a.m.
David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy at 3 p.m.
Carencro High at 6 p.m.
Monday, May 23
Teurlings Catholic High at 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
Episcopal School of Acadiana at 9 a.m. under the Oak on the Cade campus