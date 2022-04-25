ACA.nhsgrad006.052221.jpg

Graduate Shawn Christian waved to loved ones as commencement for Northside High School is held on Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

As students return from spring break, it's time to start thinking about high school graduations. Here's the schedule for Lafayette Parish 2022 commencement ceremonies. All graduations will take place at the Cajundome unless otherwise specified.

Thursday, May 12

Early College Academy at the Cajundome Convention Center; time is to be determined.

Friday, May 13

Lafayette Christian Academy at 7 p.m. in Family Church on LCA's campus

Tuesday, May 17

St. Thomas More Catholic High at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

Acadiana High at 5:30 p.m.

Ascension Episcopal School at 6:30 pm at the school, 1800 Chemin Metairie Parkway, Youngsville

Friday, May 20

Northside High at 4:30 p.m.

Southside High at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Lafayette High at 7:30 a.m.

Comeaux High at 11:30 a.m.

David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy at 3 p.m.

Carencro High at 6 p.m.

Monday, May 23

Teurlings Catholic High at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Episcopal School of Acadiana at 9 a.m. under the Oak on the Cade campus