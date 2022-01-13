Lafayette High School will be staying put after respondents to a public survey overwhelmingly preferred the planned rebuild remain on West Congress Street.

The survey results, included on Wednesday’s school board agenda, showed 1,451 respondents voted in favor of the school staying at 3000 W. Congress Street, while 182 people voted the school should move to an undetermined new location. The survey was opened to families and the public in December.

The Lafayette Parish School Board unanimously approved rebuilding on the existing site Wednesday.

“I’m really happy we had the opportunity to engage the public and find what their preferences were,” board member Justin Centanni said.

Lafayette High is one of three schools in the early stages of complete campus overhauls. Carencro Heights Elementary will also get a new facility, on its existing site and adjacent property the board purchased in 2018, and Prairie Elementary’s new school will be located on 22-acre property the board purchased in the 1100 block of Rue de Belier.

When the survey was released, LPSS new construction projects director Joseph Brew said quickly settling on a construction location was important to get the LHS project moving. The architect and construction manager at risk – ACSW/Pfluger Architects, AJV and The Lemoine Company, LCC – need to consider everything about the site, from property access points to the impact to the surrounding neighborhood, when making their design and construction plans, he said.

Brew and Centanni have said in the past the location survey is just the first step in engaging the public in the school rebuilding process and future avenues for community input, like town halls on the school design, are expected.