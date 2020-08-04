The Lafayette Parish School System announced Tuesday night that it will delay the start of school until after Labor Day.

The first day of school will be Tuesday, Sept. 8 rather than Aug. 17, according to a prepared statement from the school district. Lafayette public schools had planned to reopen in Phase 2 on Aug. 17, with students attending classes in a hybrid model. Students would be split into A and B groups and spend two to three days in face-to-face classes with the rest spent learning at home virtually.

"While we remain confident in our ability to provide a safe and effective learning environment for our students, we have a responsibility to ensure that we take proper measures that support our community as a whole," the statement said. "We believe this decision is in the best interest of all residents of Lafayette Parish."

Jennifer Gardner, LPSS chief administrative officer, said the decision to delay was finalized Tuesday.

She said the district has been in frequent contact with local health leaders including hospital administrators and Region 4 Office of Public Health Medical Director Tina Stefanski to discuss daily coronavirus case numbers, community spread, hospital capacities and pressure on the local health care system.

Gardner said the conversations didn’t explicitly focus on whether LPSS should open schools.

“We want to do our part to slow down the spread and this is our way to do it. We’re hoping this is going to help our numbers stabilize even more in our area,” she said.

The district frequently warned the plan would be fluid and depend on the current virus conditions in the community, she said.

Teachers and staff will still report to school Wednesday to attend professional development training and receive additional details regarding the start of school. Gardner said she held a short meeting with principals Tuesday to inform them of the shift.

Paul Breaux Middle teacher Julia Reed, president of the Lafayette Parish Association of Educators, said the delay of school’s start is an encouraging sign the district is listening to concerned stakeholders. In an association survey, 78.2% of the group’s 450 respondents supported pushing the start of school until after Labor Day. LPAE represents about 1,000 educators in Lafayette Parish, roughly one-fourth of the district’s employees.

Reed said she was proud of the district for taking the community into consideration because possible public health reverberations from school’s reopening aren’t limited to LPSS families and staff. Hopefully, Gov. John Bel Edwards extending the state’s stay in Phase 2 for three more weeks, increased mask wearing and other cautionary measures will allow Lafayette’s COVID-19 numbers to decline, she said.

“It is not just students and staff members, it’s also the greater community that could be placed at risk if we open school too soon. The tendrils will reach out even to people who don’t have students in the school system or someone in their family who works at a school…We don’t educate in isolation,” Reed said.

The delayed start will help relieve some mental and emotional burdens from teachers as they return to their campuses Wednesday. Teachers will have more time to adapt lesson plans to fit students’ at-home learning environments, execute dry runs of the evolving safety protocols and feel more secure about the return to school, she said.

Most teachers have been completing technology trainings, researching and participating in other professional development opportunities over the summer, but nothing compares to adequate planning time on the campus, Reed said. Many teachers were concerned about only have two weeks to prepare on campus before classes began Aug. 17.

“It takes a lot of pressure off of them and it’s going to make it easier on them when you don’t feel like you’re under this looming deadline,” she said.

Instructional minutes requirements have not been waived and to make up the days lost to the delay, Gardner said the district removed two teacher professional development days from the calendar, removed two parent-teacher conference days, removed two vacation days at Thanksgiving, two at Christmas, one at Mardi Gras and four at Easter.

They also extended the end of the school year by three days, making students’ last day May 28 instead of May 25, she said.