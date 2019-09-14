Several Lafayette leadership and education organizations are hosting a film screening Tuesday to better educate the public about the impact of childhood trauma and adversity on future health and success.
The film, “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and The Science of Hope,” is a documentary about the study of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and how youth struggles and trauma can have repercussions on adult life. The film explores the detrimental impacts and how professionals are working to prevent or mitigate the effects of these experiences.
The event will conclude with a panel discussion between University of Louisiana at Lafayette assistant professor Margo Hasha and school counselor Alicia Griffin, moderated by UL Associate Dean of Liberal Arts Pearson Cross. The discussion will look at practical ways ACEs are being addressed in Lafayette, and how organizations and individuals can get involved.
The movement around ACEs education and increasing trauma-informed care stemmed from a study in the late 1990s funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kaiser Permanente. The study surveyed over 17,000 adults who received standard medical evaluations at Kaiser facilities through a mailed questionnaire and asked about experiences from their childhood.
The study found that people that experienced abuse, neglect or household challenges like substance abuse or divorce were more likely to experience negative repercussions later in life, including substance abuse, mental health problems and struggles with educational attainment and job stability.
Each person received a score depending on the number of ACEs they had experienced, and the higher the score the higher the likelihood of negative impacts. Researchers found almost two-thirds of study participants reported at least one ACE, and more than one in five reported three or more ACEs.
Since the first study, researchers have expanded ACEs studies to cover more diverse populations and have incorporated more experiences on the spectrum.
The screening's co-sponsors — the Lafayette Public Education Stakeholders Coalition (LaPESC), One Acadiana, the705, the Lafayette Education Foundation and the Acadiana Center for the Arts — felt it was important to educate the community about how trauma and negative experiences can hinder young people’s opportunities, LaPESC chairman John Newman said.
LaPESC is a coalition of community organizations and foundations concerned about Lafayette’s public education system. Newman said he’s seen how chronic stress can harm children as founder of New Hope Community Development of Acadiana and said increasing the community’s knowledge about the effects of stress and trauma on children’s growth and success is critical.
“If we don’t become aware of this, then it’s going to be very difficult for those kids who are under-resourced and have higher ACEs scores to learn or advance. If they’re in fight or flight mode, they won’t be able to learn. We need to learn how to help kids in stressful situations,” he said.
The important thing is that the effects of ACEs and chronic stress can be mitigated, Newman said.
According to the CDC, methods for alleviating the effects of ACEs include strengthening economic support for families, changing social norms to support positive parenting, enhancing parenting skills, providing quality childcare and education early in life, and intervening to lessen harms and prevent future risk.
While the onus of addressing the issue doesn’t fall exclusively to the public education system, it is a good place to start because it touches the lives of most children in Lafayette Parish. Newman suggested increasing access to early childhood care, increasing funding for in-school supports and having ongoing training for teachers around trauma-informed practices.
At the college level, it involves training future teachers about the impacts of ACEs and the importance of trauma-informed education, and adjusting educational planning to account for these needs, he said.
“When schools help take responsibility for preventing ACEs, everybody wins,” a CDC video on ACEs said.
Education is also a good place to start because the education system forms the foundation of the community. If children in school can be helped and pushed to achieve, school achievement will improve and business interests will be attracted to the parish, increasing economic growth and opportunity. It all goes together, Newman said.
Newman said he hopes the film screening will help people become more compassionate and understanding around the issue of childhood trauma. It’s important community members view this as a whole community issue and learn to take ownership of one another, he said.
“Sometimes I hear ‘those kids’ and ‘those families’, almost in a pejorative sense, when people talk about these issues and I hope as people start understanding the circumstances that these families have endured and are enduring, that they’ll be compassionate and it’ll become, ‘What are we going to do about ‘our kids’ and ‘our families?’,” Newman said.
Tickets for the film screening are $10 and are available at the Acadiana Center for the Arts’ website.