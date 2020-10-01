By the numbers, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Graduate School held its head above water for fall enrollment, increasing by 100 students to 2,430.
That doesn’t reflect the heady head counts of recent seasons past — enrollment rose by 46 percent over the past five years, the college says, up from 1,521 graduate students in Fall 2016. But in the midst of a pandemic, any increase will do.
Graduate School Dean Mary Farmer-Kaiser said the effort to maintain enrollment and even add a few students reflects a new, generational reality about graduate education. Graduate schools used to rely largely upon a mass of students completing their bachelor’s degrees and moving directly to master’s programs. Forget that old enrollment model.
“Graduate education is not that way anymore,” she said.
Nowadays, graduate enrollment might be driven by online-only study, by compact classes to hasten students toward graduation, by interdisciplinary programs tailored for workplace advancement or by students “retooling” for a new career. Non-traditional learners are treasured.
She said new enrollment growth at UL Lafayette can be attributed to the continuing success of online master of business administration programs and new programs like the master’s in accounting. Those generate big enrollment numbers, even at a time when pricey MBA programs elsewhere in the country are struggling to fill seats. Other graduate programs here, including research programs and nursing, are showing smaller growth rates — but growth nonetheless.
“We’re still seeing growth here on campus with the MBA,” she said, especially because of the myriad approaches UL Lafayette offers to those earning that degree. The B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration offers executive MBA programs, with face-to-face instruction; online-only programs, offered in eight-week bites; and evening classroom study.
It offers concentrations in nine MBA areas online: business administration, entrepreneurship, finance, global management, health care administration, hospitality management, human resources management, project management and sales leadership.
Growing enrollment in the MBA programs at UL Lafayette runs counter to what’s happening in many elite and expensive MBA programs around the country. The top 10 MBA programs in the country saw substantial drops in applications last year, according to Forbes; the Wall Street Journal suggested that with the pandemic, applications would drop further still in 2020-21.
“There is discussion about the value of an MBA, especially at high-cost programs,” Farmer-Kaiser said. “For students thinking about it, it becomes important to talk and think about return on investment.”
At some elite, residential programs around the country, for example, the costs — that includes tuition, books, room and board, fees — can exceed $200,000. Online UL Lafayette’s accredited MBA programs might start around $12,800 and the graduate programs also seek to reduce the need for costly books wherever possible.
“That’s important to a lot of students,” she said.
The graduate school has also weathered other challenges that affected enrollment at graduate schools around the country. For example, Farmer-Kaiser said international students encountered roadblocks in trying to get to the U.S. for study. Some couldn’t travel from their countries during the fall semester due to COVID-19 restrictions. Some encountered problems with embassies that were shut down, keeping them from obtaining needed visas.
“That was a rough moment for international students and for recruitment,” she said. Some international students, unable to travel to the U.S., instead enrolled in UL Lafayette graduate classes online and have indicated they will do the same come spring. That includes students from Bangladesh, Nigeria and Vietnam.
Plummeting energy prices may have affected enrollment in traditionally strong graduate programs like petroleum engineering and geology.
“That’s a tougher market right now,” Farmer-Kaiser said. “Enrollment is good, but not as strong as a few years ago.”
She said a new doctoral program in earth and energy science showed encouraging enrollment this year. She said there were new students in the fall for that interdisciplinary program that calls upon faculty in geology, chemistry, resource sciences and physics. Industries appreciate students who come from interdisciplinary programs and can approach problems from multiple directions.
Two new programs – a master’s in athletic training and a master’s in industrial chemistry will begin next year. Those programs should create new enrollment pools for the graduate school.
One area that won’t likely see enrollment growth is in the humanities. That, she said, “is a rough market,” one with “lots of Ph.D’s out there and fewer tenure tracks.”
She said the academic world is not the only place that needs “people with high level of expertise.” The challenge for many doctoral students, she said, is in preparing them to go into the wider job market that might need smart and skilled people.
“You have to think about being competitive,” she said.