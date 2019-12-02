The Lafayette Parish School System has appointed Allison Dickerson as public information officer. She began her duties Monday.
An issued statement said Interim Superintendent Irma Trosclair made the appointment. The Lafayette Parish School Board approved the position at its October meeting.
Dickerson most recently served as director of operations and industry relations for the Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition, based in Lafayette. She previously worked in public relations and marketing positions with the United Way of Acadiana, BBR Creative Advertising and was public information specialist at Lafayette Utilities System.
Dickerson graduated from Acadiana High School and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She graduated from the Leadership Lafayette Class XXIII and serves on its board of directors.
Trosclair took over the district’s top spot in May after superintendent Donald Aguillard retired at the end of his contract.
Dickerson is the latest appointment by Trosclair. Earlier this year, she appointed several new top-level administrators, including chief administrators for administration and academics and an associate superintendent. Chief administrative officer Jennifer Gardner was previously principal at L.J. Alleman Middle and chief academic officer Mark Rabalais was assistant principal at Southside High. She also appointed Nicholas Jeffers as the director of athletics, physical education and health for the school system and Francis Touchet was named associate superintendent, a role Trosclair created as part of a reorganization of top-level district leadership.