Higher education was delivered to the doorstep for Northside High School juniors and seniors.
South Louisiana Community College representatives and the Center for Minority Excellence set up shop Wednesday in Northside’s library, talking with upperclassmen about the basics of getting into college and prospering there. Topics included admissions, financial aid, scholarships and support services. Representatives from the following SLCC academic majors were on hand to discuss their programs: business; criminal justice; culinary arts; digital media design; electrician; heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; information technology; nursing and allied health; and welding.
“It’s been very successful,” said Mandy Migues, GEAR Up college and career coach at Northside. “They are bringing the college to the school and that is very convenient.”
Wednesday marked the third annual visit by SLCC to Northside. Some 300 students attended, the largest crowd yet.
Tonya Bolden-Ball, program manager for CME, said the event lends hope to Northside’s mostly minority student body. It also gives students face-to-face contact with people who can advise them not only on getting into college, but also how to succeed there.
She said CME focuses on African American students and helps them get enrolled, get remedial help where needed, improve their academic and career success chances, moves them toward transfers to four-year colleges and helps with their professional development through mentoring.
Mary Morrison, a student success adviser at SLCC, said she talked with students Wednesday about how to consider and then set a career path. She said it is also important for students to set a Plan B, if their initial academic or career paths don’t work out.
“Students want a pathway,” she said. “They want to know what to do to get to where they want to be.”
They also want to maximize their dollars. By enrolling in community colleges, she said, students can spent roughly half as much in completing their first two years of a four-year degree program.
Jalyn Jones, a junior, said he’d like to play college football, but he stopped by booths that explained trades like heating and air-conditioning and electrician.
“That’s where the real money is — there,” he said.
He said he hadn’t looked closely at the specifics of college yet, but the SLCC event helped him understand what it takes to get to a campus and thrive.
Tyrelle Lagrange, a senior, said he spent time at the IT booth.
“I’m always seeking improvement,” he said. “I could start in the fall.”
Migues said Northside students could sign up for SLCC admission Wednesday. She said many Northside students enroll at SLCC, which has a low teacher-student ratio and lower tuition. She said students at Northside enroll in courses there that point either to four-year academic study or two-year career or technical education.
“It’s a jewel of a community college,” she said. “And it’s right here in our town.”