The following school districts have announced early dismissal Wednesday because of the possibility severe weather in Acadiana.

Iberia Parish Schools will dismiss early because of possible high winds and tornado activity. Middle and high schools will dismiss at noon and elementary schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. Student care will be closed Wednesday.

St. Landry Charter School in Opelousas will dismiss early Wednesday. A spokeswoman said the school is closing at 11 a.m. because of inclement weather.