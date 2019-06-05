Ninety-three graduating seniors in Louisiana, all but a few of them from the southern part of the state, are receiving scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000 a year, the third group of winners in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
They were announced Wednesday. They join 43 Louisiana scholarship winners announced in April and May. A final batch of winners is being announced July 15. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,600 students nationwide will have won National Merit scholarships worth more than $31 million.
The latest winners are having their scholarships sponsored by higher education institutions across the country, and the winners plan to attend those institutions.
The Lafayette area accounts for six of the latest scholarship winners. They join Sophie Zhou of Lafayette High who was announced in April as a scholarship recipient.
Three of the Lafayette area recipients are receiving their scholarships through LSU. They are among 20 students statewide getting National Merit scholarships from the state’s flagship university.
National Merit scholarship winners were drawn from a pool of 16,000 semifinalists and 15,000 finalists. They were among more than 1.6 million juniors who took the PSAT standardized test in October 2017.
Here are the latest Lafayette area winners: Menitte Pia Flor L. Eroy, Lafayette High; Joshua D. Feist, Episcopal School of Acadiana; William F. Hebert, St. Thomas More Catholic High; Blu LeBlanc, Lafayette High; Emma C. Pichoff, New Iberia High; and Kenneth M. Rogers, Lafayette High.
All except Feist and Pichoff went to schools in Lafayette.