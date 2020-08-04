Teurlings Catholic High School is delaying ts first day of school until after Labor Day, the principal announced Tuesday in a letter emaiedl to parents.

The email comes days after David Lemaire, a 19-year-old recent graduate, died from COVID-19 complications.

The first day of school will now be Sept. 8 rather than Aug. 17.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"I have told my summer staff for weeks I was concerned about our reopening dates. Our most important priority should be about the safety and well-being of the students you have entrusted us with. My second priority should be to my employees and their families. We have to bring our students back when the time is right and it is safer than it is today," Principal Michael H. Boyer wrote.

Lafayette teen, a recent Teurlings grad, dies after monthlong battle with coronavirus David Lemaire, a Teurlings Catholic High School graduate who for the past month has been battling coronavirus, has died. He was 19.

"Not everyone will agree with this decision and we may lose students. With the recent loss of someone in our own Teurlings Catholic community, we realize the overwhelming and devastating threat of this pandemic. This decision is about the safety and well-being of our students."

On Monday, St. Landry Parish announced the opening of public schools there will be delayed until after Labor Day.

In a special meeting Monday, the school board pushed back the start day for students to Sept. 8 because of concerns over the spread of coronavirus in the community and the ability of all students to connect to virtual classes.

Despite pleas from parents and teachers to delay the start of school, the Lafayette Parish School Board voted July 22 to keep its start date of Aug. 17 for public schools. Students will return to classes in a hybrid schedule, with students split into groups alternating in-person classes and virtual coursework.

About 5,000 families in Lafayette Parish public schools have applied to Lafayette Online Academy, a fully virtual, self-guided learning system, as an alternative to in-person classes.