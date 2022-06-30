Lawmakers and higher education officials are advancing efforts to establish “Hunger Free” zones at state universities and colleges. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed legislation this week to advance that cause.
State Rep. Barbara Reich Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge, a former educator and school board member, said she sponsored the bill after proponents met with her before the legislation session in the spring. She said she came to better appreciate the need for the bill as it advanced and as hearings were held.
“When I got the data and research, especially among non-traditional students, I saw that a lot of college students were caught between programs — some were too old, some were working too many hours. In some cases, there was no federal assistance available for them,” she said.
“Testimony before the House Education Committee blew me away,” she added. That included testimony from Jim Henderson, president of the University of Louisiana System.
Henderson, who was president of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches from 2015-2017, said he was approached by college seniors there about setting up a food bank on campus. He allocated space for it, he said, but within two weeks, the food bank had far outgrown its space due to need.
Henderson said when he was a college student, he could cover the cost of tuition and fees by working about 300 hours over the summers. But over the years, the state has transferred the cost of providing college education from the state to the students.
Now, he said, students have to work about 2,100 hours — a year of full-time work — to cover higher education costs each year. Students who earn TOPS money can more easily meet the cost, but other students, including non-traditional students, sometimes struggle. Sometimes, they have to forgo food to meet other bills or necessities, which undercuts their ability to succeed in school.
Henderson said all nine UL System campuses have food banks.
“It’s an ongoing, chronic issue,” he said of student hunger. He said situations like natural disasters – that includes Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida since 2020, have exacerbated the problem.
Meg Sunstrom, deputy commissioner for strategic communication; Louisiana Board of Regents, said Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed is enthusiastic about helping college students statewide.
“Food security is something we have been talking about at the board for some time,” Sunstrom said. Almost 50 percent of community college students and 47 percent of four-year students are sometimes uncertain if they can get food.
“That’s not just college meal plans but food for their families,” she said.
There’s no money attached to providing food banks or supplying them, she said, but Frieberg’s bill will ensure state campuses can make the effort to work with students to keep them from hunger.
That will mean that students receiving financial aid will be notified about other available programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Campuses will have to hold at one least one hunger awareness event annually. They’ll also have to set up task forces to meet at least three times a year in order to be designated as “Hunger Free Zones.”
Freiberg’s District 70 covers a “sliver” of the LSU campus. She said the legislation doesn’t force campuses to do anything, but it encourages them to be aware of student hunger and it sets up guidelines for establishing ways to fight student hunger.