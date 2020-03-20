With the arrival of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Acadiana, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is encouraging students to leave campus and is offering refunds for room and board under certain conditions.
That appears to be a reversal of UL Lafayette’s previously stated position that it would not refund students because dorms remained open and food services were ongoing.
“Although the University encourages you to return home if you are able to do so, residence halls, apartments and dining services will remain open for those who choose to stay,” the university said in an issued statement Thursday night.
Campus spokesman Eric Maron said food services — take out, only — the library and the health center will remain open. He said the university is working through the process of refunding students who fill out their emergency notification forms or who change them to say they are leaving by 4 p.m. Sunday.
“It is only fair,” Maron said of the decision to refund.
He said some students may choose to stay on campus because they lack internet or computer access at home, which is necessary for continuing their spring semester classes, all of which have shifted to remote learning.
Others may choose to stay on campus because their hometowns are experiencing more cases of COVID-19, he said.
“In many cases, it will be safer to stay in place,” he said.
Many students were moving out of dorms Friday, under certain restrictions about who can help them. The university is trying to limit who can enter dorms.
In other developments on campus:
- The academic calendar has been adjusted. Add/drop for the B-term was moved to Friday and the last day to withdraw is May 1. Census Day for the B-term is March 26.
- The Hilliard Art Museum is closed and will remain closed under further notice.
An interim policy for teleworking has been established. Maron said some essential employees have already shifted to teleworking and more are expected to follow the new procedures and work from home. Changes in the policy were detailed in emails Friday to employees.
He said by next week, there may be more employees — faculty, support staff and student workers — off campus than on.
“The policy was revamped so we can inventory equipment that people are taking home,” he said. “We are also giving them direction for setting up safe workspaces and how to maintain communication.”
At South Louisiana Community College, spokeswoman Christine Payton said most face-to-face courses have transitioned into remote learning without problems.
“So far, so good,” she said.
Payton said there are lab spaces on campus for people who need computer time but crowd restrictions — no more than some 10 people are allowed in a building at one time — will be followed.
She said some technology and workforce courses demand lab time and minimum hands-on hours.
She said some machine courses will be held on campus but schedules will change to adhere to crowd limits. For example, she said, a machine course will split into two sections — Monday, Wednesday and Friday and Tuesday-Thursday.
People entering buildings must sign in with security.