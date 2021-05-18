Schools across Acadiana have canceled classes or shifted to virtual learning as a safety precaution after heavy rains Monday produced flooding and safety hazards.

About 6.37 inches of rainfall was measured from 7 a.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Lafayette Regional Airport. The majority of the rainfall — about 5.92 inches — was measured between 3 and 8 p.m. Monday, with over 2.5 inches falling from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday.

Rainfall resumed around 10 a.m. Tuesday and an additional 3 to 4 inches of rainfall are projected between Tuesday morning and Thursday evening in the Lafayette area, according to an 8 a.m. Tuesday National Weather Service forecast.

School closures were mixed across the region Tuesday and schools and school districts are continuing to watch the weather forecast to make day-to-day decisions throughout the rest of the week.

TUESDAY

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Parish School System -- All district schools were shifted to virtual learning for Tuesday. Students unable to complete assignments because they do not have a computer available at home will be given time to make up the work without penalty once schools reopen, the district said in a statement.

Carencro Catholic School in Carencro -- Classes canceled Tuesday.

Holy Family School in Lafayette -- Classes canceled Tuesday.

St. Pius Elementary School in Lafayette -- Classes canceled Tuesday.

St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette -- Classes canceled Tuesday.

Sts. Leo-Seton School in Lafayette -- Classes canceled Tuesday.

Sts. Peter & Paul Elementary School in Scott -- Classes canceled Tuesday.

Teurlings Catholic High School in Lafayette -- Classes canceled Tuesday.

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy in Lafayette -- Classes canceled Tuesday.

John Paul the Great Academy in Lafayette -- Classes canceled Tuesday.

Youngsville Christian School in Youngsville -- Classes canceled Tuesday.

Lafayette Christian Academy in Lafayette -- Classes canceled Tuesday.

Ascension Episcopal School -- All classes and activities on all campuses canceled Tuesday.

Westminster Christian Academy -- In-person classes were canceled and students were shifted to virtual learning Tuesday, with upper school students following their normal Zoom course schedule while students in first through sixth grade were given specific instructions from their teachers, per a school announcement.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

St. Landry Parish School District campuses remained open Tuesday, except Cankton Elementary. Students who live on a roadway with impassable water will be excused. Further, the school district announced early dismissals for all students Tuesday.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

St. Bernard School in Breaux Bridge -- Classes canceled Tuesday.

VERMILION PARISH

Vermilion Parish School System -- All schools were closed Tuesday and classes canceled.

Maltrait Memorial School in Kaplan -- Classes canceled Tuesday.

Mt. Carmel School in Abbeville -- Classes canceled Tuesday.

Vermilion Catholic School in Abbeville -- Classes canceled Tuesday.

Staff writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.