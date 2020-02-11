Families with school-aged children might be able to better plan vacations and childcare in the upcoming years.
The Lafayette Parish School Board will consider approving calendars for the next two academic years during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Typically, calendars are approved just one year out instead of two.
Students would start school on Aug. 13 and dismiss for the summer break on May 25, according to the proposed district calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
Students would not have class on the following days for the 2020-21 school year:
- Labor Day: Sept. 7
- Parent-teacher conferences: Oct. 19
- School-based meeting: Nov. 2
- Election Day: Nov. 3
- Thanksgiving: Nov. 23-27
- Christmas: Dec. 21-Jan. 1
- Teacher in-service: Jan. 4
- Martin Luther King Day: Jan. 18
- Parent-teacher conferences: Feb. 12
- Mardi Gras: Feb. 15-17
- Easter: April 2-9
Students would attend school for 173 days, which is the same number of instructional days as the current 2019-20 school year.
Teachers would work 182 days with seven days of professional development.
High school graduations are tentatively scheduled for May 21-22, 2021.
Kindergarten registration for the next school year would begin March 5, 2021.
Proposed District Calendar FY2020-2021 by Megan Wyatt Ulmer on Scribd
The following academic year looks similar, with students starting school on Aug. 12 and dismissing on May 24, according to the proposed 2021-22 district calendar.
Students would not have class on the following days for the 2021-22 school year:
- Labor Day: Sept. 6
- Fall break: Oct. 18
- Parent-teacher conferences: Oct. 19
- School-based meeting: Nov. 1
- Election Day: Nov. 3
- Thanksgiving: Nov. 22-26
- Christmas: Dec. 20-Dec. 31
- Teacher in-service: Jan. 3
- Martin Luther King Day: Jan. 17
- Parent-teacher conferences: Feb. 25
- Mardi Gras: Feb. 28-March 2
- Easter: April 15-22
Students would again attend school for 173 days, and teachers would work 182 days.
High school graduations are tentatively scheduled for May 20-21, 2022.
Kindergarten registration for the next school year would begin March 4, 2022.
Proposed District Calendar FY2021-2022 by Megan Wyatt Ulmer on Scribd
No dates for state testing were available for the proposed calendars, which were created based on the anticipated dates.
A committee developed the calendar with input from principals, teacher groups, district staff and parents for the following two school years.
The committee reached a consensus last week and is seeking approval of both upcoming academic calendars during the school board's regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The school board meets at the Lafayette Parish School System's administrative building, 113 Chaplin Drive.