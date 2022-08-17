After sifting through the numbers from a 2020 National Science Foundation report, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has determined it ranks among the nation’s top 100 public research universities.
E. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette president, shared the news Wednesday during the annual State of the University address.
“Coming on the heels of our R1 designation, this is exceptional news worth celebrating and it’s a headline that all of you helped to write,” Savoie said.
UL Lafayette’s rise to the ranks of the nation’s top public research universities is based on data from the National Science Foundation.
The University expended $164 million on R&D in 2020, which ranked it 134th among the 655 institutions included in the Higher Education Research and Development Survey. The HERD Survey is NSF’s annual index of research spending at U.S. public and private colleges and universities.
Among public universities on the HERD Survey, UL Lafayette ranks 94th.
The announcement was among several milestones related to the University’s research capacity that Savoie shared with faculty and staff members during the presentation. The State of the University is held at the start of the fall semester and marks the beginning of the new academic year.
The University’s research and development expenditures set a record at $181.4 million last year – an “incredible” 193% increase in R&D spending at UL Lafayette in eight years, Savoie said.
The University’s R&D expenditures increased by from $62 million to $181.4 million between 2013 and 2021, the HERD Survey said: An increase of $119 million. During that same period, UL Lafayette marked slightly more than $1 billion in R&D spending, Savoie announced.
UL Lafayette competes against other universities for federal and state grants, and private sector contracts. The University acts as a steward for the funds awarded to faculty and staff researchers.
“This money comes to us from state and federal funding agencies and through partnerships with business and industry because of the reputation this University has for consequential work that answers the greatest questions we face as a global community,” Savoie said. “Because these dollars have an effect that ripples beyond campus – into our region and into businesses and into the tax base – this figure represents an infusion into the local economy that is extraordinary.”.
NSF has not released UL Lafayette’s HERD Survey ranking for 2021 that will be based on the $181.4 million total.
Fall semester classes begin at UL Lafayette on Monday.