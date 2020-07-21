While most of school life screeched to a halt this spring because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, steady construction continued on wing addition projects across Lafayette Parish and students at seven schools will eventually return to new, permanent classrooms instead of portable buildings .
The projects, nine in total, will replace roughly 150 portable classrooms across the Lafayette Parish School System. The district chose to initially focus on elementary and middle schools with six or more portable buildings, then-superintendent Donald Aguillard said at the Woodvale Elementary groundbreaking in April 2019.
The projects at Ridge Elementary, Katharine Drexel Elementary and Woodvale Elementary are complete and in the move-in phase, while the projects at neighboring Evangeline Elementary and Acadian Middle are on track for completion in early August, district spokesperson Allison Dickerson said in an email.
Construction should wrap just before classes are scheduled to begin at L.J. Alleman Middle and Broadmoor Elementary. The wing addition at Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary is scheduled to wrap in winter 2020 and the project at Edgar Martin Middle is in the bidding process, with bids due Aug. 6, she said.
Students will be introduced to the new buildings when classes begin on Aug. 17. Students will attend in-person classes in A/B cohorts that alternate in-person classes and virtual learning throughout the week as part of the district’s initial reopening plan released last week.
Justin Centanni, District 6 school board member, said it’s “tremendously exciting” seeing the projects completed after more than two years of planning and construction. While there were some unforeseen expenses, particularly for the Evangeline-Acadian project, most of the construction projects were smooth sailing, he said.
In the past five years, the school board has been focused on facilities improvements. Portable buildings proliferated across the district as facilities failed to keep up with capacity needs as the parish has grown. The quality of the learning environment contributes to student success and the portables are distracting and unappealing, Centanni said.
“[The investment] shows the children we care about their environment and education,” he said.
Jennifer Gardner, chief administrative officer for LPSS, said as a teacher and administrator in Lafayette little improvements around the district weren’t uncommon, but multiple major projects occurring simultaneously was unheard of. It’s an important step forward for the district and Gardner said she’s proud to help make it happen.
“As far as the number of projects and classrooms at once, I don’t think anyone thought it would happen,” she said.
The new buildings also have unintended benefits considering the COVID-19 pandemic.
While an enclosed space, the new buildings allow for speedier and easier sanitation, have more square footage than the portable buildings to assist with social distancing, wide hallways for traffic control and larger bathrooms that are indoors, allowing students to easily access sinks for handwashing regardless of the weather, Gardner said.
While students learning in portable buildings will be safe and receive the same level of care, the new wings make managing the process easier at the seven schools, she said.
Furniture has already been delivered to Katharine Drexel Elementary in Broussard and teachers are slowly beginning the move in process, Principal Denise Soileau said Friday. The 20-classroom building will serve students in second through fifth grade.
The new classrooms have more square footage than the previous portable classrooms and are equipped with built-in cubbies for students and storage cabinets, automatic lights, wall mounted Chromebook charging stations and Promethean smart boards. The bathrooms are more easily accessible than the outdoor portable bathrooms and each water fountain includes a water bottle filling station, she said.
“I love my building,” Soileau gushed, while peering down the new hallways and peeking in classrooms.
The wing is an important investment in the school’s future, she said. In 2015-2016, the board considered investments in Katharine Drexel and originally proposed fully replacing the school, but that plan was scrapped in favor of constructing Martial F. Billeaud Elementary instead.
Soileau said she was concerned about the future of the school, with its aging infrastructure and overwhelming number of portable buildings. She said the new wing signals the school will live to see another day and is a morale booster for the staff.
“The teachers are so excited. The day I put their name plates up I took a picture and sent it to each one and they were like, ‘Ahh! It’s real, it’s real!’” she said.