Fans of Acadiana, Carencro and Comeaux high school sports will have more to cheer for this fall than just football — the three schools are getting new all-weather running tracks, just in time for football season.
The Lafayette Parish School Board awarded the low bid for the tracks to JC Construction in a 9-0 vote Wednesday. Construction is slated to cost $3.39 million, with an additional $500,000 for designing, engineering fees and other needs, Lafayette Parish School System facilities and planning director Kyle Bordelon said.
The project will replace the schools’ existing 400-yard, six-lane cinder tracks with 400-meter, eight-lane tracks made of a limestone base, asphalt topping and final layer of rubber polyurethane surface that will compose the actual track. The tracks will also include areas for long jump, pole vaulting, shot put, discus and high jump events.
Contracts are being finalized and construction is expected to begin in early February. The targeted completion date is July 31, he said.
The district wants the projects finished before football season, so staff is “going to be pushing hard on the contractor to get the work finished,” Bordelon said.
Carencro track coach Stephen Barrett said he couldn’t believe it when head football coach Tony Courville told him the possibility of a new running track was percolating at the district level. He was even more blown away when he learned the project would happen at three schools simultaneously.
“Not only are we getting a track, they’re doing all three schools? I really didn’t think that was going to happen." Barrett said. "I thought it was impossible they were going to do all three at the same time.”
The idea began to fully take shape when designers came to the school with plans during football season and Barrett was able to look over the schematics, smiling from ear to ear as the reality set in, he said. Building a strong and enduring track program was Barrett’s goal when he took over as head coach roughly five years ago, and having a track that matches the caliber of the team is the next step, he said.
Barrett’s boys track team took home its second consecutive LHSAA 4A state championship in 2019 and they’re already aiming for a third. Team tryouts and practice began this week. He said knowing a new track is in the works is further motivation to the team and feels like recognition of their hard work.
“They’re happy to get something new that they feel like they kind of put in the good work to get it,” he said. “They’re going to be ecstatic. I’m going to have a hard time keeping them off it.”
Barrett said working on the existing cinder track is difficult. When it rains heavily — which happens often in south Louisiana — portions of the track flood and force the team to migrate to other schools’ facilities or move inside. Stubborn grass grows in the lanes that can’t be abated, and Barrett has laid used rubber mats over the team’s concrete long jump runway to soften the blow to their knees.
Aside from the inconvenience, there’s also concern about possible injuries. After it rains, any impressions made in the soft dirt are cast into the track when it dries, creating divots that can twist ankles if runners aren’t paying attention or can’t see them. The track, when firm, has been known to cause shin splints, he said.
“Surface is everything with running and track. This is horrible for you,” Barrett said.
School board member Britt Latiolais is excited that’s about to change. Replacing the running tracks at the three high schools has been a passion project of Latiolais’ since he joined the school board in 2015.
The voice of the Wreckin’ Rams said he can remember speaking with former Acadiana head football coach Willard Hanks in the late 1990s while the two men were working on the football field. As Latiolais was setting flag poles, Hanks told him to be careful where he put them because a new track was on the way.
Lafayette High and Northside High had either received new all-weather running tracks already or they were under construction, and Acadiana High believed they were next in line. The project never happened, likely due to a change in funding, he said.
Each year at the Louisiana School Boards Association annual convention, Latiolais said he would question track vendors about the process and gather bits of information while waiting until money became available. Finally, this year the time was right, he said.
While every student may not use the tracks, Latiolais said they’re an important investment because they improve safety, strengthen extracurricular activities that teach students discipline, hard work and leadership, and offer benefits to community groups and other schools who can use them.
“We’re trying to give every group the best possible advantage. Not even an advantage – just the basic necessities,” Latiolais said. “Parents want these things for their children. They want their tax dollars spent at their schools and in their districts. These are things I believe our students deserve.”
Though Hanks is no longer at Acadiana High, Latiolais said he knows he’ll be excited.
“I can’t wait until they start construction so we can have closure to the conversation we started 20 years ago,” Latiolais said.