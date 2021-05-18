The St. Landry Parish School District announced all schools and Head Start centers will dismiss early Tuesday over concerns additional rainfall will cause hazardous road conditions and widespread flooding.
Schools will follow a tiered dismissal schedule:
- St. Landry Accelerated Transition School and alternative programs will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.
- Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts and the Opelousas High School Magnet Academy of Biomedical Sciences will dismiss at 1:40 p.m.
- High school and junior high school students will be dismissed at 2 p.m.
- Head Start centers will dismiss students at 2 p.m.
- North Central High School and Palmetto Elementary will dismiss at 2 p.m.
- Elementary and middle school students will be dismissed between 2:20 p.m. and 2:40 p.m., with dismissal contingent on bus arrivals.
The school district advised parents to check the district website, app and social media pages for future announcements about weather plans and potential school closures. The district statement said administrators are coordinating with school-based teams, the National Weather Service and the St. Landry Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to determine if schools will be closed Wednesday.