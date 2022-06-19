There were plenty of good reasons why 18 new scholars — two Black male, rising sophomores from each of the University of Louisiana system's nine member institutions — applied for Cohort II of the Reginald F. Lewis Scholars program.
For Frank Clavelle, a University of Louisiana at Lafayette architectural studies major, the reason was professional development: He wanted to learn from good mentors and, someday, become a mentor himself.
“You can never go wrong helping other people. That’s what it is all about,” he said.
For Isaiah Crawford, a kinesiology major at UL, there was the professional development — and the scholarship. The project picks up tuition for participants. Crawford’s family felt the burden of about $10,000 for paying for his freshman year alone. They won’t feel it during his sophomore year and through his senior year in the three-year program.
Clavelle and Crawford participated in a three-day Black Male Summit for the 18 new scholars last week at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. They were introduced to the Lewis Scholars program by Jim Henderson, president of the UL system, and UL system Vice President of Advancement Claire Norris.
They heard from U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, and from Loida Lewis, an attorney, widow of Reginald F. Lewis and his successor in running the company he left to her, TLC Beatrice.
Lewis graduated Virginia State University and Harvard Law School. He was a prominent lawyer and a savvy business leader whose fortune swelled to about $1 billion before his death from brain cancer in 1993. This program is funded by the UL system, its members and some private individuals and companies.
Clavelle and Crawford were invited to apply for the program, which includes research, service and international travel, by Reuben Henderson III, associate director of admissions and recruitment, who oversees the Lewis program at UL Lafayette. Henderson himself was awarded the James Callier Service Leader award in Monroe last week for his participation in the program.
The new scholars learned about the program and applied for it in April. Reuben Henderson and last year’s cohort members from UL Lafayette, rising juniors JaCaleb Smith and Caleb Franklin, interviewed applicants.
Clavelle, originally from Houston, grew up in Luling and graduated Hahnville High School, where he played sports and graduated with honors, participating in Beta Club and Spanish and acting clubs.
He said he was “led to” UL after consideration of other schools and after talks with his father. He wants to go through the master’s level in architecture; he is minoring in law.
Clavelle said he met Reuben Henderson during his first semester and became more involved on campus during his second semester. He relishes the opportunity to participate in this program because it puts him into environments where he can serve others and learn from others.
“The program surrounds me with great people and great mentors. I have no other choice but to be like them. It makes me a better student to be surrounded by greatness,” he said.
He said his passion for architecture came from his love or creativity and design. His interest in the law, he said, came from studies of Thurgood Marshall, first Black Supreme Court justice.
Crawford, who graduated from Archbishop Shaw High School in Marrero, decided to major in kinesiology with a preprofessional focus after suffering injuries as a high school athlete. He said he learned to appreciate the differences between physical therapists — effective and less effective — while recovering from his own injuries in high school. He is still working on some of his own old injuries.
He said while he enjoyed prep sports, he learned in high school that he could also call upon his academic prowess. He was the class salutatorian at Shaw. Through his freshman year, he has accumulated 50 credit hours, including early credits, and a 4.0 GPA.
The tuition benefit from the Lewis program will relieve pressure on his family in paying for college.
He also appreciates the professionals involved with the Lewis program and the soft skills they teach through the program, such as selecting professional attire and interviewing.
He said Reuben Henderson encouraged his participation in the Black Male Leadership Association on campus. That pushed him to participate in service projects.
Reuben Henderson said the Lewis Scholars program has evolved in year No. 2, with more formal processes established for information and selection. Plans call for a third cohort to form next year. He said requirements and benefits of the program were more firmly set and the Cohort No. 1 representatives were involved in the process.
Although the scholars won’t formally begin their duties until August, when they will participate in leadership activities for the incoming class, Henderson said he is staying in regular contact with both cohorts.
Cohort No. 1 will travel to Paris in 2023.