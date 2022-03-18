The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is set to become the first in the United States to join a global network of French-speaking universities.
Madame Nathalie Beras, consul general of France in New Orleans, told a gathering of UL Lafayette administrators and department heads this week that membership in Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie will assert the university’s credentials for its French-speaking heritage.
“It’s neat to be recognized as a French-speaking university, the first U.S. university to be a member of AUF. That will help attract scholars and students from French-speaking countries here,” she said.
Beras was at UL Lafayette on Thursday and Friday as part of Mois de la Francophonie 2022, an annual celebration of the French language and the Francophone culture. Her two-day visit was to include tours of research facilities and the UL Lafayette campus and the community.
She also joined Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to formally kick off Lafayette’s new bilingual wayfinding signs.
Her visit was to culminate Friday evening with the start of Festivals Acadiens et Creole, where she was to cut a ceremonial link of boudin to help launch the weekend event.
UL Lafayette has exchange programs with nine schools in France. Many of the department heads at the luncheon cited current agreements or exchanges involving their departments and French-speaking partners.
In her remarks, Beras said France “values the friendly partnership we have” with Louisiana.
“What we have between France and Louisiana is old and good, strong,” she said, recounting that her first visit to Lafayette came when she assumed her post during Hurricane Ida last year. It was a difficult time, she said, because she did not know her team or anyone in Lafayette, where her office was forced to evacuate. Now, she said, when she returns to Lafayette she feels like “we are coming home.”
She said her goal in her Louisiana role is to continue building partnerships between France and Louisiana and to promote cultural exchanges – “to build bridges between Lafayette and the French-speaking world.”
She said French companies created more than 12,000 jobs in Louisiana in 2021 alone.
“I think that culture is important and means a lot,” she said. “French heritage means something here, especially in Acadiana.”
UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie said the university is vigilant in preserving the culture. He said the institution recruits faculty and students from around the globe – students from 73 countries study at UL Lafayette -- and that the links between the campus and France date back to the first seal of the college, designed by President Edwin Stephens, a seal that included UL’s ties to France and Spain. Since then, West Africa has been added to the seal.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said this community has “no stronger tie internationally than with the country of France.”
“Our great city is the heart of French-speaking Louisiana,” he said.
AUF was formed in 1961 in Montreal. The idea then was to put together Francophone colleges and universities for collaboration. More than 900 universities, colleges and university networks and research centers from 116 countries belong.
Its mission is to “support scientific excellence with a view to fostering societal development,” UL Lafayette said in an issued statement. In its statement, UL Lafayette said, “The help of Consul General Nathalie Beras to achieve membership in AUF is greatly appreciated.