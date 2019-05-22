Interim Lafayette Parish Schools superintendent Irma Trosclair announced appointments to several key leadership positions Wednesday, two weeks after school board members approved her reorganization of top-level district leadership.
In a release, Trosclair announced Francis Touchet will step into the newly created associate superintendent role, Mark Rabalais will take over as chief academic officer and Jennifer Walet Gardner will take charge as chief administrative officer.
Touchet currently works for the Louisiana Department of Education as its southern network leader, working with a team to provide support services for Lafayette and 36 other school districts in southern Louisiana. Previously, he worked in Vermilion Parish as a science teacher, assistant principal and principal. He was named the 2011 Vermilion Parish High School Principal of the Year for his work at Erath High School.
Rabalais is currently an assistant principal at Southside High School. He previously taught at Pineville High School, before transitioning to administrative positions in Lafayette Parish. He served as assistant principal at Ernest Gallet Elementary and principal of Ridge Elementary before moving to Southside High.
Gardner currently leads L.J. Alleman Middle School and has been in the position since fall 2015. She worked as a science teacher at Milton Elementary for eight years and served as a science instructional coach for the district. She was an assistant principal at L.J. Alleman before stepping into the principal role.
Trosclair said she thinks having a mix of leaders from inside and outside the district will provide a balance of perspectives. She said she also thinks it’s a plus each appointee has experience in school-level administration and understands the day-to-day challenges facing school leaders and educators.
“They understand the work that principals in schools have to do. They understand the work that teachers have to do. I want a team that supports those folks. Those are your bottom-line people,” Trosclair said.
Trosclair said the team met Wednesday to develop a schedule to meet with school leaders beginning in June. They also sent out a survey to all district principals and teachers asking what can be removed from employees’ plates to allow for a greater focus on instruction, and what the district can provide to make educators more effective, Trosclair said.
The goal is to support the teachers and principals doing the hard work, she said.
“We’re coming here to say, ‘How can we help you?’” Trosclair said.
Rabalais’ position is like Trosclair’s most recent position, the formerly titled assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, and Gardner is stepping into a position like that of the previously titled assistant superintendent of administration, held until early April by Joe Craig.
Touchet will make roughly $213,000 annually in salary and benefits. Gardner and Rabalais will both make shy of $145,000 in salary and benefits annually.
School system human resources director Suzanne Thibodeaux said Gardner and Rabalais are scheduled to start Tuesday, while Touchet won’t assume his new position until July 1. All three are signed to two-year contracts, she said.
Thibodeaux said five candidates applied for the associate superintendent position, seven applied for the chief academic officer spot and six applied for the chief administrative officer position. She said applications were open May 9 through May 15.
Interviews for the associate superintendent position were held Friday, and Touchet was given an offer letter Monday. Candidates for chief academic and administrative officer were interviewed Tuesday and Gardner and Rabalais signed their contracts Wednesday, Thibodeaux said.
“We had some really strong candidates. We have some good talent,” Trosclair said.
On May 8, school board members voted 8-1 to let Trosclair eliminate several director positions and adjust the school system’s upper leadership structure. Several board members pointed out the structure resembled an arrangement the school system used in the past.
Trosclair’s plan created a new associate superintendent position that answers to the superintendent and reinstated the roles of chief administrative officer and chief academic officer. She said the structure mirrored organizational setups in similar-sized districts.
She said the associate superintendent position is intended to help streamline plans coming from the central office and limit duplicated work requests that weigh down teachers and principals.
“It’s an effort to provide more cohesiveness between the administrative and academic departments. It’s something that we need,” Trosclair said.
The plan also eliminated the combined social studies, physical education and health specialist position, the director of leadership development position and the transformation zone administrator position, which aids schools that have received poor assessments. A new curriculum administrator position was created instead to oversee some aspects of these positions.
Thibodeaux said the combined social studies, physical education and health specialist position was vacant and the district’s transformation zone administrator, Stephanie Reiners, is transitioning into the new curriculum administrator position.
The curriculum administrator was slated to make about $115,000 annually in salary and benefits.