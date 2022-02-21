A campus celebration to mark the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s designation as an R-1, top-tier research institution is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Student Union, 620 McKinley St.
The event includes lunch and giveaways at 11 a.m. in the Student Union courtyard and a program to begin at 11:30. Speakers include U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy; Ramesh Kolluru, vice president of research, who will emcee the event; UL President E. Joseph Savoie; Jim Henderson, president of the UL System; Provost Jaimie Hebert and more.
The R1 designation recognizes academic excellence, research, innovation and global impact.
Henderson said the designation is important to the UL System for many reasons, including the work done for the state and because “UL Lafayette’s achievement of that status elevates all of us.”
“We want every institution to be the best manifestation of it mission,” Henderson said. “This is a credit to the researchers, faculty, administration and president of that university.”
UL Lafayette, a member institution of the nine-member UL System, is the first among them to achieve R1 status. It is the third R1 institution in the state; LSU and Tulane are the others.
“The designation is important, but think about the work achieved, the research,” Henderson said. “It drives outcomes in health, energy and more. This is relevant research that impacts the lives of every Louisianian.”
The Carnegie Classification has been the leading framework for describing colleges and universities in the U.S. since 1973. Its 2021 update includes nearly 3,900 institutions, 137 of which have earned R1 status.
Christine Payton, a UL Lafayette spokesperson, said Savoie will make a statement on the R1 status during the morning program, which is scheduled to take about 30 minutes. She said about 1,000 T-shirts celebrating UL Lafayette’s new status will be distributed.
From noon to 3 p.m., some 40 researchers will showcase their work on the first floor of the Student Union.
The band, cheerleaders and other students will be involved in the program.