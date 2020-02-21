The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will ask that its property at 128 Buena Vista Blvd. be named “The Ernest J. Gaines Writer in Residence House.”
The UL System Board of Supervisors, which oversees governance of the nine campuses in the system, including UL Lafayette, will vote on the request Friday at a meeting in Natchitoches.
Neighbors said the home has housed writers, including Gaines, for many years.
In a Feb. 6 letter to the board, UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie said, “Dr. Ernest J. Gaines wrote some of his most acclaimed works at that address, while also teaching students and achieving unparalleled world acclaim for a present-day Louisiana author. Publications around the globe have noted Dr. Gaines’ many accomplishments and the great loss his death represents.”
Gaines, author of “A Lesson Before Dying,” “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and “A Gathering of Old Men,” among other titles, was born to a sharecropping family in Point Coupee in 1933. He published his first novel in 1964 and was writer in residence at UL Lafayette from 1981 to 2004.
He taught writing on campus and later built his own home on Louisiana Highway 1 in Oscar, on property where his ancestors were slaves. He died Nov. 5 of natural causes. He was 86.
The home is in Arbolada Addition, located off Johnson Street in the shadow of the university. Neighbors said development of the neighborhood began in the 1920s and they suggested it might be the oldest subdivision in the city. Neighbors outside the home Friday said it has suffered some decay over the years.
A single-family, brick dwelling, it was built on a corner lot that features stately oaks.