Acadiana school districts are seeing roughly one-quarter to one-third of their student populations enroll or pre-register for fully virtual learning programs as the start of school rapidly approaches amid continued high coronavirus case numbers regionally.

The Acadia, Iberia, St. Martin and Lafayette parish school districts are slated to return to class Aug. 17. In Acadia, Iberia and St. Martin, students in prekindergarten through fifth grade will attend in-person classes full time while sixth through 12th grade students will operate on a hybrid in-person and online learning schedule. In Lafayette, all students will be on a hybrid schedule.

Each parish offers a fully virtual, student-paced learning alternative for parents who can’t or don’t want to send their children back to face-to-face classes.

In Lafayette, district administrators are asking interested parents to commit their children to the Lafayette Online Academy by 4:30 p.m. Monday as they work to get a handle on staffing needs. As of Thursday, the Lafayette Parish school system had 7,500 applications for its virtual program, district spokeswoman Allison Dickerson said. The district has roughly 32,000 students.

Surrounding districts are seeing comparable numbers.

In Acadia Parish, 2,100 students had pre-registered for the district’s new A+ Campus program as of Friday morning, schools Superintendent Scott Richard said. The district has a student population of roughly 9,500 in K-12. Like in Lafayette, students in the A+ Campus will take self-paced classes through Edgenuity with pre-recorded lessons, with the option for assistance from teachers in Acadia Parish.

This is the first time Acadia Parish is offering a fully virtual learning option for students. The A+ Campus was in the planning phase before the coronavirus pandemic struck, but the pandemic forced the district to accelerate the program’s development, Richard said.

“We’re encouraged and excited about being able to offer the program, but we certainly realize it also will be a lot of trial and error, needing a lot of adjustments and a lot of effective communication with our parents and our students because it’s going to be a new experience,” he said.

Online courses through Edgenuity had been used in limited settings in Acadia Parish before the pandemic. Middle and high school students used the program for summer credit recovery, some foreign language credits and a limited number of high school courses, Richard said.

Students will be granted a two-week grace period to test out the A+ Campus program and will be given the option to transfer back to a traditional classroom setting if it’s not the right fit. After that, students will be asked to make a longer-term commitment to the virtual program, though some exceptions may be made, he said.

“It’s very difficult right now to deal in absolutes on anything. We realize that this is a rapidly changing environment, and we respect that, and we respect our parents and our students. We know things change and variables change, not only for them but for us. We always want to have that outlet to be able to address extenuating circumstances,” Richard said.

While Acadia Parish is building its virtual program from the ground up, Iberia and St. Martin parishes are scaling up small but existing programs that served several dozen students to serve several thousand this fall.

In Iberia Parish, 3,916 students had signed up to take classes through the Iberia Virtual Program as of Friday morning, said Heath Hulin, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. The district has a total student population of about 12,800. He said through conversations with parents the district is anticipating a large percentage of the enrolled students will return to the hybrid learning setting after the first nine weeks.

“I think it’s a good comfort to the parents to be able to have this to get over the hump and allow things to kind of stabilize,” Hulin said. “I think very few of the 3,900 are anticipating that they’re committing to this for the entire school year. A lot of them are using it as a temporary solution.”

That may change as coronavirus case numbers continue to fluctuate. Hulin said the district is working to be flexible with parents and will allow students to transfer from the virtual environment back to an in-person or hybrid learning environment at the end of each nine week grading period.

Reintegration into the classroom should be smooth because most of the virtual and traditional classes can be aligned, but it’s possible some students will need to complete courses online because they’re not available in person. There are variations between some school courses, namely electives, and what’s offered through Edgenuity, he said.

Iberia schools Superintendent Carey Laviolette said district staff members are chronicling the scope and sequence for each class, or the topics and concepts covered in the curriculum, to offer parents a guide to what is being taught in which order so if students return to a face-to-face classroom, they’ll be as aligned with their peers’ learning as possible.

Pre-COVID-19, the district’s Iberia Virtual Program was used full-time by about 30 students annually while others used online courses for credit recovery at middle and high school campuses, Laviolette said.

With the spiking interest, the district is looking to possibly assign teachers without full class schedules to on-call hours where they can be available to monitor student progress and answer questions from students in the virtual program. Staffing decisions and the staffing structure is still being ironed out as enrollment numbers are confirmed, she said.

“If need be, we’re going to contract with some teachers after hours and pay them. We’re going to do whatever it takes for kids to be successful,” Laviolette said.

In St. Martin Parish, Superintendent Allen Blanchard said the system will likely assign teachers at each school to manage the online student population; it’s possible teachers who are high risk for COVID-19 could be prioritized for those slots. Additionally, he’s exploring having teachers register for overtime slots to be available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to assist virtual students and their parents.

Blanchard said they’re considering a similar system with their technology department to provide technical support with students’ Chromebooks.

As of Friday morning, 2,200 students had enrolled in St. Martin’s virtual learning program, Blanchard said. The school system has a population of roughly 7,400 pre-K through 12th grade students. On average, the program served about 180 students annually in full-time virtual and partially virtual classes, he said.