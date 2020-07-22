As parents weigh their concerns about sending kids back to school next month, there have been questions about the Lafayette Online Academy.
Last week, Lafayette Parish Schools announced students will return to school Aug. 17 in a hybrid online and in-person format, where K-12 students are divided into two groups who alternate in-person classes on their campuses. Lafayette Online Academy is the virtual option offered by LPSS for parents who do not want to send their kids to physical classrooms because of coronavirus fears.
The online program launched four years ago and last year the program served about 200 students in grades K-12 and with roughly 40 students graduating.
To date, more than 4,500 applications had been received for the fall semester.
To address parent questions, Lafayette Parish School Board member Justin Centanni, Lafayette Online Academy Principal Jarrett Coutee, Superintendent Irma Trosclair and other LPSS leaders hosted a video question-and-answer session at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The video is archived and can be viewed on the district’s “LPSS Meetings” YouTube channel. Here is a summary of some of the topics covered.
What is the difference between "virtual learning" that some schools provided in the spring and Lafayette Online Academy?
In the spring, some teachers provided optional instruction through video conferences and Google Classroom. The Online Academy is completely separate. It does not offer live instruction. It is self-guided education through pre-recorded video modules on the Edgenuity platform.
How do you apply to the online academy?
Interested families should fill out applications online at onlinelafayette.com. Applications will be sent to a student's "base school," where the student is currently enrolled. The deadline to apply is Aug. 3, however student transfers will be considered throughout the school year.
Will there be teacher support?
For students who have questions, certified teachers will be available via email, phone calls or video calls. Trosclair said each base school is in the process of identifying a teacher, or online facilitator, who will be available for support.
How will attendance be managed for LOA students?
Student activity will be timestamped and monitored. In general, students in Kindergarten through eighth grade will be expected to work about five to six hours a day. High school students will be expected to work about seven to eight hours each day. There will be a daily quota of videos and quizzes. If the quota is not met, that day is marked absent. However, students will have the opportunity to make up work by the following Monday and erase the absence.
How will the school system address computer/internet needs?
The Edgenuity platform will work on desktop and laptop computers, as well as iPads. The district will provide Chromebooks to students who need them; parents should contact the student's base school to request a chromebook. Internet connectivity was not specifically discussed in the q&a session, and this could be a stumbling block for many families. Recent studies show only 69% of Louisiana households have internet access. One option that has been used in other districts is installing Wi-Fi on school buses to assist students who lack connection, but it remains unclear whether that will be an option in Lafayette.
What courses will be available?
Students in K-2 will be enrolled in English and math. Other subjects may be available as enrichment. Students in grades 3-5 will be enrolled in math, reading/language, science, social studies and physical education. Middle school students will be enrolled in math, English, language arts, science, social studies and P.E. High school students will work with counselors to determine their courses. A limited number of Advanced Placement classes will be offered. Dual enrollment classes will not. While language immersion classes will not be offered, immersion students will have access to language enrichment programs.
What about magnet academy students?
While some specialized courses will be available, the curriculum will be limited. Language immersion, for example, will not be offered. Performing arts curriculum doesn't easily translate to a virtual platform, either. However, magnet academy students who opt to attend the online academy this year will not lost their spots in their current academies.
How will LOA address Individual Education Plans or accomodations needed for special education students? What about gifted and talented students?
LSPP is still working to determine how to to best meet the needs of students with special needs. Some accomodations, such as extra time to take tests, easily translate to the online platform. Special Education Director Holly Ortego said staff are currently being trained to offer other special education services virtually. While there will not be specific gifted/talented curriculum, students will be evaluated and could be given more advanced coursework. Enrishment courses will also be available to gifted/talented students in first through eighth grades.
What about students who are on the Jumpstart path and go to the Career Center?
Trosclair said LPSS is still trying to determine whether students will be able to take the hands-on courses at the career center.
What about extra-curricular activities?
Online academy students will be eligible to participate in extra-curricular activites at their base schools.
How will LEAP tests be administered?
In previous years, LOA conducted standardized tests in the school system's central office. With the growth in enrollment, testing may be moved to students' base school.
How will Accelerated Reader tests be administered through LOA?
Accelerated Reader will not be offered in the online academy.
Will meals be available to LOA students?
Yes. Grab-and-go meals will be available for pick-up at students' base schools. Administrators are still working our schedules and other details.
Can LOA students switch to in-person schools during the year or are they locked in for a certain duration?
Initially, the school system said students enrolled in the academy would not be allowed to go back to their traditional base school until the end of the semester in January. However, Trosclair said, if a student is struggling in the online academy, they will be evaluated after the first nine weeks and could make the switch then.