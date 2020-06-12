The Lafayette Parish School Board on Wednesday shot down an application from the Lafayette Charter Foundation to expand their charter school programs to the Scott area.
The proposal called for a K-8 school that would open in 2021 with grades K-6 before scaling up to serve 860 students in all grades, the charter application said.
Third-party evaluator Toby Daspit, an associate professor in the College of Education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, recommended the school board reject the proposal and board members did in a 5-1 vote. District 6’s Justin Centanni was the lone vote in favor of the application, while Hannah Smith Mason, of District 8, was absent.
Tehmi Chassion, of District 4, and Kate Bailey Labue, of District 7, abstained from the vote; Labue’s husband, Jared Labue, serves on the charter board.
The Lafayette Charter Foundation operates Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy and Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy in partnership with Charter Schools USA, a national charter school management company. The Acadiana branch in Youngsville and the Lafayette branch opened in 2014.
Both charter schools operate as local education agencies approved by the state through the Type 2 charter school program. Applications for local approval and oversight were rejected for both sites.
The charter school operators argued that additional school space is critically needed to support anticipated residential booms in the area, citing the ongoing construction of Madeline Cove and West Village, two developments that are anticipated to add several hundred single-family homes and family apartments to the area.
Despite the area’s anticipated growth, board members Britt Latiolais and Mary Morrison, whose districts cover the Scott area, said they don’t see the need for an additional school. Morrison cited the district’s performance growth as a sign of the public schools’ strength in and around Scott; Duson, L. Leo Judice, Ossun, Prairie, Ridge and Westside elementary schools all earned B scores in 2019.
Meanwhile, Scott Middle, J. Wallace James Elementary and Charles Burke Elementary earned C scores but had higher rated growth metrics. In comparison, Lafayette Renaissance Charter earned a C performance score and Acadiana Renaissance Charter earned an A performance score. Board members argued the equivalent performance at Lafayette Renaissance, the more geographically similar site to Scott, wasn’t a strong enough showing to merit another charter campus.
“Our schools have advanced tremendously since I’ve been a board member. Duson, Westside, Ossun, they’re all B schools and doing very well. We’re not filled to capacity, so I don’t see the need for a charter school,” Morrison said.
Latiolais said while the district is not adding a new school in the area, board members are setting aside money to overhaul Prairie Elementary, constructing a new classroom wing at Ridge Elementary and taking stock of other facilities needs around the parish. Space is being added, he said.
“I am a very competitive person, so I’ll fight you as hard as I can to keep my students,” Latiolais joked with a representative from Charter Schools USA.