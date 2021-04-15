South Louisiana Community College will take charge of Central Louisiana Technical Community College’s Ward H. Nash Avoyelles Campus in Cottonport on July 1, after action by the two-year system’s Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.

An issued statement from SLCC said the move was “part of a strategic campus realignment plan” that will help students in Cottonport have better access to transfer credits to colleges and will improve workforce training.

SLCC in Lafayette is 64 miles from the Cottonport campus. Cottonport is a town of about 2,000 people and includes three prisons: Avoyelles Women’s Correction, Raymond Laborde Correctional Center and Tracee N. Walker.

“By adding this campus to our family, we’ll be able to increase program offerings, enhance workforce training and build partnerships with K-12 and higher education institutions with a focus on student success in this region,” Vincent June, SLCC chancellor, said in an issued statement.

Included in the realignment is assuming education programs at the correctional facilities. Doing so will build enrollment by some 300 students for SLCC; community colleges have suffered enrollment losses during the pandemic. Central Louisiana Technical Community College is based in Alexandria and has 10 campuses.

“Today’s action by the Board of Supervisors is driven by the need to be more equitable in our program mix and delivery model as well as ensuring more students, specifically those in rural communities, have greater access to transferable and workforce training programs,” Monty Sullivan, Louisiana Community & Technical College System president, said.

“Additionally, the realignment will put a greater emphasis on placing CLTCC in a better position to achieve Southern Association of Colleges and Schools accreditation.”

Quintin Taylor, LCTCS spokesperson, said SLCC will work with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to get the Avoyelles campus under SLCC’s accreditation. It will also work with the U.S. Department of Education for various financial aid certifications. He said the faculty in Cottonport is credentialed to teach college courses.

In 2018, SLCC similarly acquired its Young Memorial Campus in Morgan City as part of a realignment plan with South Central Louisiana Technical College. The Cottonport campus will make nine SLCC campuses. Christine Payton, SLCC spokeswoman, said June and other SLCC administrators will travel to Cottonport as early as Friday to assess the campus.

“I look forward to welcoming another community as part of SLCC’s footprint and serving the educational needs of more Louisiana citizens,” said June.

As part of the realignment, SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles will assume direction of CLTCC’s Lamar Salter campus in Vernon, about five miles from Fort Polk. The campus, created in 1978, offers career and technical education, general education courses, high school dual enrollment, adult basic education and workforce development training.

“The addition of the Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville will allow SOWELA to expand the delivery of instructional programs and business/industry services in Vernon Parish,” SOWELA Chancellor Neil Aspinwall said. “Already a military friendly campus, SOWELA will be positioned to work closer with Fort Polk and provide training programs specifically for active-duty soldiers as well as soldiers transitioning out of the military.”

SOWELA also operates satellite campuses in Jennings and Oakdale.

The Lake Charles campus is 60 miles from the Vernon Parish campus. A SOWELA spokeswoman said its enrollment would grow by 300 students.

CLTCC's Sabine Valley and Natchitoches campus were moved under the umbrella of Bossier Parish Community College in northwestern Louisiana.