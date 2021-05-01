Hundreds of Lafayette Parish students will again see their creativity celebrated in the center of downtown Lafayette with the return of the Acadiana Center for the Arts’ annual Student Arts Expo on Saturday.
The expo will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with performances on an outdoor stage by teaching artists who work with local students, scores of student visual artworks and an “art parade” streaming at the museum and on AOC Community Media that will showcase recordings of performances by students at roughly a dozen schools, AcA Executive Director Sam Oliver said.
While some elements have been adjusted to adapt around the COVID-19 pandemic, like the art parade, the event will have the spirited feel of past expos, he said.
Oliver said he and the AcA team felt it was crucial to elevate student expression and creativity. Lafayette’s cultural and artistic activity makes the area special, and the students highlighted at the expo are the future of that legacy.
“I think it helps with confidence. I think it helps with creating a feeling of self-importance -- that my thing I made is worth putting on the wall of a museum….What really matters is that they come away knowing that their voice has value, that their ideas have value,” he said.
“It’s about them seeing themselves being appreciated in public,” Oliver said.
There will be hundreds of works on display throughout the museum alongside professional exhibitions, including pieces from Acadiana High, Martial Billeaud Elementary, Paul Breaux Middle, Broussard Middle, Carencro Heights Elementary, Carencro High, Ovey Comeaux High, J.W. James Elementary, Lafayette High, Edgar Martin Middle, Southside High, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy, the LPSS Talented Program and Youngsville Middle, a press release said.
Select student art will be available for sale online and in person. Attendees will be required to wear masks inside the building but not outside, where families can enjoy interactive art projects or watch artists give demonstrations, Oliver said.
The student works include everything from pen-and-ink portraits, ceramics, sewn works and paintings to a quilt display celebrating the coastal wetlands in tribute to Jennifer Ritter Guidry, a local conservation and cultural activist who died in 2020, as part of a Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection and Restoration Act challenge.
While some works are escapist, others delve into students’ experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. One student piece, executed with a limited set of ink pens, shows a grandmother or elderly relative the student artist was separated from during the pandemic, Oliver said.
“It’s a piece of startling beauty and clearly an intense project, and something they were able to make to connect with a loved one that they’re not able to see. Who knows how many stories there are like that?” he said.
Cory Burgess, visual and applied arts academy leader at Ovey Comeaux High, and Kim Thibodeaux, visual arts teacher at Southside High, said arts education gives students an avenue to process and experience their emotions; pandemic or not, student life can be complex and stressful, they said.
“Some students don’t want to voice what they feel in front of people. They’re willing to put it on paper or they’re willing to act it out on the stage, but maybe not get up in front of a crowd and talk about it or talk about it to their parents. It gives them an avenue to discuss things that are not easily discussed verbally,” Thibodeaux said.
“Having the opportunity to take [their feelings] from an abstract thought and put it into a tangible format is really beneficial. It’s almost like therapy in a way for a lot of kids,” Burgess said.