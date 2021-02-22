Plans for a new Lafayette Fire Station No. 5 may come closer to fruition this week when the University of Louisiana System’s board reviews a proposed land swap involving University of Louisiana at Lafayette property on Cajundome Boulevard.
Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said Monday that the city and university have for several years discussed exchanging land in the past, a move that would help the city build a larger Station No. 5 that would accommodate bigger trucks and more personnel. He said the station’s property at 2001 Johnston St. is too small for the equipment there, which includes pumper and ladder trucks.
He said construction of a new station would serve the city for up to 60 years.
UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie told UL System President James B. Henderson in a Feb. 4 letter that the swap would enable the university to expand its main campus, although it did not list a specific purpose for any expansion. The university is landlocked to the south toward the current Station No. 5. The University’s Master Plan, which was created with an enrollment of 20,000 students in mind, has added housing and parking in areas near the current Station No. 5.
A new Fire Station No. 5, in turn, would be built on land near Blackham Coliseum and the university’s new walking track. That would place the new station near the major intersection of Johnston Street and Cajundome Boulevard, with ready access to the campus’ University Common area and to nearby residential neighborhoods. Benoit said the new location would give the station quicker access all the way to Interstate 10, as well.
Benoit said the city has been rebuilding its older stations at a cost of $1.8 million to $2 million each. He said there are no architectural plans drawn up yet for a new station, pending approval of the land swap. He does have plans, though, for what’s needed at the station.
In addition to the UL System board, the Louisiana Legislature must also approve the land exchange.
“We’ve been trying to move out of Station No. 5 for some time,” Benoit said. “We’re probably still a ways out.”
He said city fire stations are located about 1½ miles apart to meet Property Insurance Association of Louisiana standards.
UL Lafayette spokesman Eric Maron said the exchange would be "hugely beneficial" to the city and campus. It fits with the city's intention to replace its older fire stations, the city said, and it fits within the UL Master Plan.