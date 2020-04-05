Ray P. Authement, who served as president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for 34 years, has died. He was 91 years old.
Authement died Sunday with his wife, Barbara, at his side after "an extended illness," according to a statement from the university.
Under Authement's leadership, UL became a major economic force in Acadiana, earning a national reputation in the fields of computer science, engineering, nursing and Francophone studies.
"Through dedication, determination and selflessness, he changed how the university saw itself and how others perceived it as well," said UL President Joseph Savoie in a prepared statement. "He guided our growth from a strong regional university to one recognized nationally and globally for its research and scholarship."
Despite its growing reputation, Authement ensured the university remained committed to Acadiana.
When the area oil industry collapsed in the early 1980s, UL's budget was cut by $10 million. In spite of its own financial straits, the university, at Authement’s direction, led efforts to bolster the regional economy by creating research centers that helped existing companies improve their operations and fostered the growth of new businesses, as well.
It also strengthened its efforts to preserve and examine Louisiana’s culture.
"During Dr. Authement’s presidency, we became the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, a significant center of learning, an engine of economic growth, and a place that prioritizes student success and academic excellence," Savoie said. "Our university’s achievements today — and its importance to Louisiana’s future — are rooted in the foundation he built. UL Lafayette stands as a monument to his visionary leadership."
Jim Henderson, president of the University of Louisiana system, echoed Savoie’s sentiments.
"As the longest serving public university president in the United States, Dr. Authement laid the foundation for the extraordinary advancement of UL Lafayette into a national model and a source of pride for Louisiana," Henderson said in a prepared statement. "Countless students and multiple generations were blessed by his leadership."
Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana’s commissioner of higher education, said Authement "brought his sharp mind, vision for academic excellence and student dedication to the role he cherished" as president of UL.
"As we mourn his passing, we at the Board of Regents celebrate an educator for the ages and reflect on his rich legacy," Hunter Reed said in a statement.
Authement was unanimously chosen in 1973 to be the fifth president UL, which was known as the University of Southwestern Louisiana for much of his tenure from 1974 through 2008.
During his tenure, UL became the first university in the country to establish a birthing lab, a center to promote bilingualism and offer a doctorate in Francophone studies. The university had 217 professorial endowments and became the first in the state to acquire the MULTICS computer system, second in the nation only to MIT.
Authement also oversaw the installation of a fiber optic network on campus and was president when the university received the Doctoral II designation.
The university established 17 research centers during Authement’s tenure and opened University Research Park. The park’s tenants grew to include the National Wetlands Research Center, the Cecil J. Picard Center for Early Childhood Development and the Louisiana Immersive Technologies Enterprise, or LITE, Center.
More than 30 buildings were constructed, and over 25 facilities were renovated or expanded from 1974 to 2008. These included the Hilliard University Art Museum; Moody, Abdalla, Fletcher and Oliver halls; Legacy Park, apartment-style student residences; and an indoor practice facility for Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns athletic teams.
Edith Garland Dupré Library was enlarged and renovated. The Cajundome opened in 1986 and was expanded to include the convention center in 2002.
During Authement’s administration, the university also:
- changed its name from USL to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette
- implemented academic admission standards
- became the first Doctoral II institution in Louisiana
- competed in NCAA Division I, the highest level of collegiate athletics competition
- increased gifted assets to more than $150 million
Authement was a devoted family man, a faithful Catholic and a passionate advocate for the advancement of higher education in the state, according to the university's obituary.
The first-generation college student, who eventually earned his doctorate in mathematics, came from humble beginnings, where education, family and faith were priorities.
His love for academics led him to leave his home in Boudreaux Canal in Terrebonne Parish to hitchhike to Lafayette to attend UL, then known as SLI, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physics with a minor in mathematics.
Authement went on to earn a master's degree in 1952 and a doctorate in mathematics in 1956 from LSU.
His higher education career started at LSU in 1954 and continued at McNeese State University in Lake Charles and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Authement returned to UL in 1957 to teach mathematics. He later would become academic vice president of the university before rising to the top position at UL.
Authement has been awarded numerous honors for his academic leadership, including a Lifetime Achievement Award last fall for his dedication to medical education at the university.
Awards, scholarships and colleges within the university have been named in his honor. He was also named president emertis of the UL system in 2009, the year after he retired.
The family is planning a celebration of life after the coronavirus restrictions of public gatherings are lifted.
The family has asked for memorial contributions to be made to the UL Lafayette Foundation or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Lafayette.