Several Lafayette area schools have announced closures for Thursday as concerns increase about severe weather projected to roll through the area.
The Acadiana region is under an enhanced risk of severe weather Thursday, for the second time in less than a week. According to the National Weather Service, an enhanced risk of severe weather carries a 10-15 percent chance of tornadoes and a 30-45 percent chance of damaging winds and hail.
The Diocese of Lafayette announced on Facebook just before 4 p.m. Wednesday that St. Thomas More Catholic High School, Cathedral-Carmel School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, St. Pius Elementary School and St. Mary Early Learning Center would be closed Thursday.
The Lafayette Parish School System announced around 3:45 p.m. that E.J. Sam Accelerated School will be closed due to the threat of severe storms. All other Lafayette Parish schools are already out on spring break.
Public school students in St. Landry, Acadia, Vermilion, Iberia and St. Martin parishes are also off for spring break this week.