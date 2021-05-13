Four Lafayette students have been recognized as National Merit Scholars in the latest round of National Merit Scholarship Corporation award announcements.

The students — Oliver Craddock of Lafayette High School, Arden Frantzen of Episcopal School of Acadiana, Rafael Hernandez of Teurlings Catholic High School and Alaina Le of St. Thomas More Catholic High School — were each awarded a $2,500 college scholarship funded by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, a release said.

The students were among 2,500 scholars chosen from a nationwide pool of 16,000 awards finalists. The scholarships were among three groups of National Merit-based awards, with students receiving corporate-sponsored scholarships in April and others set to receive college-sponsored awards in June and July, the scholarship program said. In the end, around 7,500 students will be awarded funds for college.

Craddock, Frantzen, Hernandez and Le were chosen for the $2,500 scholarships by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors who evaluated their academic records, PSAT scores, leadership roles in school and extracurricular activities, recommendation letters and personal essays.

“National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the Finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies,” the release said.

Lafayette High School senior counselor Charles Songy said Oliver Craddock is a leader on the Mighty Lions football team and in the classroom, serving as a senior linebacker while achieving a 4.35 GPA. He brings a stellar level of commitment, passion and communication to his work and never shies away from putting in the time to achieve at his highest level, he said.

“He’s a solid kid. He’s respectful and respected….He [leads] by doing. On the football field he’s going to put in the time, not just at practice, but he’s going to put in the time out of practice to make sure he knows what he needs to know. I think his teammates see the effort he puts in. In the classroom...he’s helping other people above and beyond what he does to help himself,” Songy said.

Arden Frantzen is the kind of student who stands out even among a group of stellar pupils, Episcopal School of Acadiana Headmaster Paul Baker said. The teenager is a top academic achiever while juggling cross country and soccer, pursues the most rigorous courses available and is an accomplished pianist. While pushing hard, she always brings a smile and positive energy to campus, he said.

“She’s just brilliant. She has a great heart. There’s nothing pretentious about her or put on. She’s a breath of fresh air...She’s like the poster child for what we’re trying to do. She is so intrinsically motivated to do her best and understand things at a really high level, that as proud as we are of her for getting this kind of recognition, it’s the icing on the cake, it’s not the cake,” Baker said.

Anna Proctor, senior guidance counselor at Teurlings Catholic High School, said Rafael Hernandez’s teachers describe him as a compassionate, hard working and talented student who constantly pushes for growth. He similarly challenges his peers to excel, whether by helping students through ACT tutoring or pushing his teammates in speech and debate, she said.

“He’s not a leader because he speaks loudly but he’s a leader because he listens and considers,” Proctor said. “He’s the kid who stays after class and wants to continue talking and talking because he wants to make sure he covers every angle. He enjoys the educational process and submerges himself in all the information.”

St. Thomas More Assistant Principal Marty Cannon, formerly a civics and AP U.S. Government teacher, said Alaina Le is a conscientious, compassionate and eager student who’s quick to jump in with a thoughtful insight or thought-provoking question during class discussion. Le, a talented artist, is also quick to volunteer around campus and this school year helped spearhead a new club exploring conversations around racial justice, equity and community in the country and locally, he said.

“In all my years of teaching I don’t know that I’ve had anyone who worked harder than Alaina, nor did I have anyone who had as big of a heart for everyone. She’s like the embodiment of what we’re hoping to produce here at St. Thomas More -- someone who’s a God servant first. That is her,” Cannon said.