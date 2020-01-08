The Lafayette Parish School Board’s first meeting of the year began in style Wednesday as the newly elected board was sworn in for a new term of service to Lafayette’s public schools.
The nine board members proudly took the floor in front of a gathered crowd of family, educators and community members at the school system’s central office to pledge their service to the Lafayette Parish School System. The new board is a mix of familiar faces and fresh blood.
Elroy Broussard, Justin Centanni, Britt Latiolais and Mary Morrison were re-elected to their seats unopposed, while Tommy Angelle of District 2 and Tehmi Chassion of District 4 were each able to handily secure their seats against multiple challengers. This will be the final term for both Angelle and Chassion, who are term limited.
New members Donald Aguillard, Kate Bailey Labue and Hannah Smith Mason fill seats vacated by three single-term representatives. It was an exciting moment of pride and achievement for the three; before the meeting, Labue and Mason took photos with their children at desks newly minted with their names.
Labue was sworn in to represent District 7. She ran for the seat after Dawn Morris announced she wouldn’t seek re-lection. Labue won the seat with 58% of the vote against challenger Eva Green, a retired teacher.
Mason, elected to represent District 8, was previously sworn into the seat in December on an interim basis to fill the final month of Erick Knezek’s term after he officially resigned in November. Mason was sworn in again with her colleagues Wednesday. She won the seat with 56.5% of the vote against challenger Diana Lennon.
Aguillard ran to replace Jeremy Hidalgo in District 9 after retiring from the superintendent position in May. Aguillard won the seat with 60% of the vote against candidates Hubert Gauthier and Diogo Tavares.
Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret ushered the board members into their new positions Wednesday, guiding them through the oath as they committed themselves to the office. Afterward, the members signed their names in the parish’s ceremonial Oath Book and signed formal oath certificates that’ll be registered with the Lafayette Clerk of Court’s Office and the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
Perret said presiding over the oath ceremony is an honor.
“It may be a seemingly mundane task, but it’s continuing a great tradition in our country of the transition of power not at the barrel of a gun, but through the ballot at the ballot box,” Perret said.
After the oaths, Latiolais and Morrison were elected to the positions of board president and board vice president for 2020, respectively.
“I’m sure we’ll have a clear vision in 2020,” Latiolais joked.
One of the group’s first major actions will be to select a new superintendent. Wednesday’s board agenda included an item to authorize the district’s human resources department to begin advertising the position and soliciting applications.
Interim Superintendent Irma Trosclair was selected unanimously to fill Aguillard’s vacancy in April and is under contract through June 30.
Trosclair has worked in education for 35 years as a teacher, principal and administrator. She celebrated her four-year anniversary with the Lafayette Parish School System in December; she originally joined the district as the first school improvement administrator and then took over as the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
While interviewing for the interim position, Trosclair said she would be interested in pursuing the full-time role if her service as interim superintendent is successful. She said she didn’t view the interim position as a placeholder, but as an opportunity to make positive change in the district.
“I’m going in on day one as if it’s a 10-year contract because kids can’t wait for us to twiddle our thumbs and wait for an official appointment,” she said.
Nine applicants submitted applications for the interim superintendent position, though only six were qualified. In 2015, Aguillard was selected for the position from a pool of 12 applicants from Louisiana, New Jersey, Texas and Wyoming.
Applicants are required to hold a Level 3 professional certificate from the Louisiana Department of Education, or equivalent, which requires the educator to have a master’s degree from an accredited college or university, earn certain college credits and at least five years of school leadership experience as a superintendent, principal, assistant principal or supervisor of instruction, among other requirements, according to the Louisiana Department of Education’s Teach Louisiana website.